Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh Announces the Retirement of CEO Jan Glick
After 30 years of serving regional non-profits, Jan Glick is set to retire in November 2021.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, July 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan Glick, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (BBBS), will retire on Nov. 30, 2021, the non-profit agency announced today. Glick has served as CEO since 2007 and has over 30 years of experience working in the Pittsburgh non-profit community.
During her 14 years as CEO, Jan has guided BBBS of Greater Pittsburgh through extraordinary growth, and most recently through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic. Under her leadership, the agency flourished from an initial period of financial hardship to one of the most financially stable BBBS chapters in the U.S.
BBBS Pittsburgh earned national “Agency of the Year” accolades in 2012 and 2014. In 2018 the agency matched more than 1500 historically underserved children with supportive, one-to-one adult mentors – marking a record number of youth served by this agency.
“Under Jan’s leadership, BBBSPGH has evolved and expanded programs and resources allowing the agency to serve more children than ever before in our community,” said Chris Dinnin, BBBSPGH Board President. “On behalf of BBBSPGH’s entire board of directors, we are grateful for Jan’s exemplary stewardship and passion in serving children and families. We will miss her leadership, drive, and vision, and we plan to honor her legacy by building upon the standard of excellence she has fostered.”
“I’m grateful for the opportunity and honor to have led BBBS over these past 14 years,” Glick stated. “What has been achieved during my time as CEO reflects a remarkable team effort – the thorough and dedicated work of thousands of BBBSPGH volunteers and our passionate staff, plus the contributions of thousands of individuals who have generously supported the agency. The best part of my job has been working side by side with such smart, talented, and committed people who share the same mission of making an impact in the lives of kids and families across Western Pa.”
Glick will be honored on October 16, 2021 as part of The Big Bash, the agency’s largest annual fundraiser. After shifting to a virtual event in 2020, The Big Bash is slated to be back in-person this year and is open to the community. For more information, visit the Big Bash 2021.
A search committee has been formed to find the next leader of the agency. Nonprofit Talent, a Pittsburgh-based firm with significant experience in the nonprofit sector, has been engaged to support the search. An announcement of the next CEO is expected later this year.
# # #
About Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh provides children facing adversity professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The agency’s evidence-based programs empower these children to achieve educational success, avoid risky behaviors, set higher aspirations and develop greater confidence. BBBS of Greater Pittsburgh serves approximately 1,500 children a year across Allegheny, Greene, and Washington counties and has earned national recognition for program quality and organized excellence. For more information, visit www.bbbspgh.org.
Blaise Jenkins
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh
+1 412-204-1216
bjenkins@bbbspgh.org