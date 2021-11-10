Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh Names Becky Flaherty as CEO, Succeeding Jan Glick
Becky Flaherty will build on the success of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh driving increased and meaningful impact to our region’s youth.PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh (BBBSPGH), a leading non-profit serving 1,500 children across the region, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Becky Flaherty as Chief Executive Officer effective November 15, 2021.
Prior to joining Big Brothers Big Sisters, Ms. Flaherty served as the Executive Director of Shady Lane School, an early education organization dedicated to creating a school where educators listen, parents participate, and children thrive and flourish. Before then, she served as the Vice President of Vibrant Pittsburgh and Chief Advancement Officer of the Marilyn Rabb Foundation. Ms. Flaherty also has 20+ years of experience in fundraising roles for several other local nonprofits.
“We are thrilled to have Becky join Big Brothers Big Sisters as our incoming CEO. Becky is an accomplished leader in the non-profit space with a clear vision to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Chris Dinnin, BBBSPGH Board President. “We are excited that her ideas, insights and energy will further accelerate Big Brother Big Sister’s success and growth momentum.”
"I have always been inspired by the remarkable work of Big Brothers Big Sisters and the organization's ability to guide, mentor, and build lifelong relationships with children from single parent families, low-income households, and underperforming schools. I am very grateful for this opportunity to lead Big Brothers Big Sisters and join the outstanding staff and countless volunteers who make a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young children every day,” Ms. Flaherty stated.
As previously announced this summer, Jan Glick, current CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters, will depart the organization after a successful 14-year career helping drive the organization's overall strategy and vision.
About Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh provides children facing adversity professionally supported one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. The agency’s evidence-based programs empower these children to achieve educational success, avoid risky behaviors, set higher aspirations and develop greater confidence. BBBS of Greater Pittsburgh serves approximately 1,500 children a year across Allegheny, Greene, and Washington counties and has earned national recognition for program quality and organized excellence. For more information, visit www.bbbspgh.org.
Blaise Jenkins
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh
+1 412-204-1216
bjenkins@bbbspgh.org