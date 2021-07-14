Construction Trailer Internet Services by Metro Wireless Now Available Nationwide

An industry leader in providing ultra-high-speed internet service has expanded its services.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Metro Wireless announced today that its construction trailer Internet services are now available nationwide.

"It's the ultimate wireless Internet solution kit in a box," said Dominic Serra, CEO and Founder of Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit-based Internet Service Provider and telecommunications company. "This mobile Internet is often used for construction sites, construction trailers, temporary job building sites, food trucks, events, ATMs, exhibit shows, kiosks, festivals, conferences, concerts, carnivals, and other pop up events that are either temporary, need backup service or are for a small business."

Metro Wireless was founded in 2013 and serves Detroit area businesses throughout the tri-county area of Metro Detroit and offer LTE Internet nationwide. The company offers options on both primary and backup business Internet services for commercial customers.

Those interested in the company's Construction Trailer Internet Services can discover more about it in this video.

As for how fast customers can get the construction trailer Internet services, Serra said, "within 24 hours in emergency situations or typically within two to three days if the individual is not in a rush. Our complete LTE mobile Internet solutions ship fully and are self-install-able, or if you'd like, we can help with that too." This, in addition to external antenna options make this an ideal fast Internet connection solution for businesses on the go.

Serra pointed out that its Internet speeds run up to 10 gigs based on the customer's area and business size. Their in-house engineering team qualifies sites to connect them with the best fit and signal.

"We pride ourselves in being the fastest Internet service provider in America," Serra said. "We offer temporary, permanent, and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, DAS, managed WIFI and hosted PBX in Metro Detroit and nationwide. Visit our website for all of our services."

For more information, please visit https://www.metrowireless.com/about-us/ and https://www.metrowireless.com/blog/

About Metro Wireless International Inc.

Metro Wireless, a Metro Detroit based business Internet Service Provider (ISP), offers temporary, permanent and backup services including fixed wireless, fiber, LTE, P2P, SD-WAN, colocation, managed WIFI and hosted PBX nationwide.

Metro Wireless International Inc. was founded by people who are truly passionate about delivering next generation telecommunications services over the airwaves. Metro Wireless is aiming to change the way people look at telecommunications services and wireless communications by offering truly unique, disruptive and bold technology offerings. Our business is keeping your business running and up to date with the latest features and services. We proudly stand behind our services and customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and 365 days per year. Come rain or shine, sunny day or tornado we will provide technical support and onsite assistance.

