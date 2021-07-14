Dr Rachelle Reed and Bex Gold in Discussions with Candice Georgiadis
Dr Rachelle Reed, Senior Director of Health Science and Research for Orangetheory Fitness. Bex Gold, started The Department Of Brands
— Dr Reed, Sr Director of Health Science & Research for Orangetheory Fitness
Dr Rachelle Reed, Senior Director of Health Science and Research for Orangetheory Fitness
Can you share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)
Incorporate Short Bouts of Physical Activity:
Recent research suggests that any amount of physical activity is better than none. Even small bouts of physical activity (5–10 minutes) is associated with health benefits.
2. Implement Walking Meetings at Work:
I encourage my teams to step away from their desks when possible and take meetings while walking. Whether that’s in person or virtually, this is a way to keep your body moving throughout the day while brainstorming or working simultaneously. My goal is to have at least 1 walking meeting a week to mix things up and help promote opportunities for physical activity throughout the day. It’s fun, too!
3. Schedule your Workouts in as Meetings with Yourself:
Planning ahead is ideal for many people when it comes to improving their exercise behaviors. Each Sunday, I sit down with my old fashioned paper planner and schedule in 2–3 workouts as meetings with myself. That way, I’m making the commitment to stay active during the week, which minimizes my chances of ‘something coming up’ to distract myself from my fitness goals.
4. Make Time for your Family:
As someone who is very much career-focused in this stage of life, it’s extra important to prioritize making time for my family. Work and life can change quickly, but family is always there. No matter how busy it can be, making time for family re-energizes me and reminds me of my ‘why.’
5. Make sure you Have a Hobby Outside of Work:
I learned this the hard way during graduate school. In a field that celebrates high achievers and deliverables, it can be hard to make time for hobbies when work goals are piled high. However, keeping up with hobbies — reading, exercise, listening to my favorite true crime podcast, etc. — allows my brain to rest from work and enjoy the simpler things in life.
Bex Gold, started The Department Of Brands
We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?
I try to learn daily — if you aren’t learning daily you aren’t moving forward. I try to draw from every single interaction no matter how big or small.
I have a supportive family but the support of my suppliers that have stood alongside me since day one is always epically valued. We’ve ridden the ups and downs of mass retail together and people have gone above and beyond to meet insane manufacturing deadlines.
The support that I get everyday from people who work alongside me and the customers that buy the products reminds me to be grateful and invest energy into the people and things that matter.
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
Single use sachets are an example of disruption gone bad. Mass retail is a balance of price, convenience, and innovation. The supply chains aren’t set up to be as kind to the environment as they could be. We try to work with the limitations that we have by using easily recyclable plastic and infinitely recyclable aluminium bottles that are easy to recycle at curbside.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
I should listen to other people more! I seem to have mashed all the advice into “keep your eyes open, head down, be strong, be observant, and keep moving in a positive direction. What you do everyday impacts others.”
