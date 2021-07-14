Liz Mosley and Angela Bradford Talk with Fotis Georgiadis

Liz Mosley, self-employed graphic designer who specializes in branding and animated GIFS for small businesses Angela Bradford, Senior Marketing Director with World Financial Group

Liz Mosley, self-employed graphic designer, specializing in branding & anim GIFS for small businesses. Angela Bradford, Sr Marketing Dir w/World Financial Group

One of the first ways to develop grit that comes to mind is keeping the promises you say to yourself.” — Angela Bradford, Senior Marketing Director with World Financial Group

GREENWICH, CT, USA, July 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Much like 100% dark chocolate, handling all the marketing on your own can leave a bitter taste along with wasted money. Reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below contact options to get your company, your product, headed in the right marketing direction. Below are excerpts from two recent client interviews:Liz Mosley, self-employed graphic designer who specializes in branding and animated GIFS for small businessesCan you share 5 strategies that a company can do to upgrade and re-energize their brand and image”? Please tell us a story or an example for each.Go back to basics — Go back to your brand strategy. Are your brand values still the same or have they changed over time? What is your brand promise? Does it still inspire you and is it aligned with what you’re trying to do? Check-in with what you know about your target audience. Is it still an accurate picture of who is buying from you or working with you? When you are clear on those elements it can really help to remind you who your company is trying to help and what problem you are solving. Getting clarity on this can often be the boost you need to get even clearer on communicating what you are all about and also refresh the enthusiasm and passion for what you’re trying to do.Involve your customers/clients — Customers love to feel involved and part of a community when it comes to business. How can you involve them and make them feel part of the team? Someone who does this brilliantly is Gemma from the business Mutha Hood. She does such a great job of sharing the behind the scenes of her business, the highs and lows. She uses Instagram stories to get her customers feedback and input as she designs new products and as a result her customers’ brand loyalty is really high. People buy from her business repeatedly. You can also see the impact that has by the number of customers who share her products on their own stories and create a lot of social proof for the business.Inject some fun and humour — How can you get across your brand’s personality? This is another opportunity to stand out from the crowd and help customers to choose you over another business. One of my favourite ways to do this is using animated GIF stickers on social media. Branded GIFS are brilliant for reinforcing your visual branding so that it’s familiar and recognizable but also to show the fun side of your business. What is brilliant about GIFS is that not only can you use them on Instagram and TikTok but your customers and clients can too. Are there any topics that you talk about regularly on social media? Or phrases that you use regularly that people associate with you and your business. Get a GIF made and use it as an opportunity to elevate your brand and make it more memorable.[...]Angela Bradford, Senior Marketing Director with World Financial GroupBased on your experience, can you share 5 pieces of advice about how one can develop Grit? (Please share a story or example for each)One of the first ways to develop grit that comes to mind is keeping the promises you say to yourself. For example, when you set your alarm and it goes off, do you get up? Or do you hit snooze? Continually breaking the promises to yourself will cause you to lose confidence. Without confidence the concept of having grit is very hard to embrace and emulate.Another piece of advice on how to develop grit is to have a reason for developing it. I know this seems simple and easy, but I see a lot of people not actually knowing what they’re fighting for. If we don’t know what we’re fighting for, then why are we fighting? Once we figure out the why, the how follows. An example of this is getting up in the morning. When we have a big enough purpose, we don’t hit snooze very often. We are so excited about where we were going, it is hard to sleep.The third thing that comes to mind to develop grit, is embracing the tough times. I was reminded about putting my dog down after 13 ½ years together. It was the hardest day of my life to be honest, but even as I was at the vet clinic, by myself and bawling, I KNEW that this was my way to into my new career path. I drove truck only two times after this. Things happen for a reason, even the tough things.[...]You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3

5 Things You Should Do To Upgrade and Re-Energize Your Brand and Image