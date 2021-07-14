Tennessee Hoops Star Hercy Miller, son of Percy “Master P” Miller to Host a Free Basketball Camp #15 for Nashville Youth
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 21, 2021, HBCU Student Athlete Hercy Miller with his father Percy “Master P” Miller will be hosting Camp #15, a free basketball camp for kindergarteners to sixth graders at Tennessee State University’s Gentry Center. The children of Nashville will enjoy a day of learning lessons both on and off the basketball court.
For over 21 years, the Miller Family’s Team Hope Foundation has been encouraging children all around the world to Dream Big, follow their passion and most importantly to L.I.S.T.E.N, an initialism for Love, Invest, Set Goals, Team Up, Education, and Never Give Up.
Tennessee State University star Basketball Player Hercy Miller says, “It is important to us to share with the youth that if you want to be successful it’s going to take hard work but also understand the importance of having a backup plan.“
Percy “Master P” Miller adds, “We encourage our campers to chase their hoop dreams but know the statistics – it’s like winning the lottery. That’s why education is the key to success.”
The day will be fun filled with activities ranging from ball handling to rules of the game, instructed by camp coordinator Donald Hogan as well as TSU and NBA players, coaches and trainers. Additionally camp participants will learn valuable life skills including nutrition, finding passion and purpose in life and the importance of education along with receiving school supplies for the upcoming school year.
For more information, please visit TeamHopeFoundation.org
Elizabeth Johnson
For over 21 years, the Miller Family’s Team Hope Foundation has been encouraging children all around the world to Dream Big, follow their passion and most importantly to L.I.S.T.E.N, an initialism for Love, Invest, Set Goals, Team Up, Education, and Never Give Up.
Tennessee State University star Basketball Player Hercy Miller says, “It is important to us to share with the youth that if you want to be successful it’s going to take hard work but also understand the importance of having a backup plan.“
Percy “Master P” Miller adds, “We encourage our campers to chase their hoop dreams but know the statistics – it’s like winning the lottery. That’s why education is the key to success.”
The day will be fun filled with activities ranging from ball handling to rules of the game, instructed by camp coordinator Donald Hogan as well as TSU and NBA players, coaches and trainers. Additionally camp participants will learn valuable life skills including nutrition, finding passion and purpose in life and the importance of education along with receiving school supplies for the upcoming school year.
For more information, please visit TeamHopeFoundation.org
Elizabeth Johnson
P. Miller Enterprises
+1 310-691-4700
email us here