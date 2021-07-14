Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A502309

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/12/2021 @ approximately 1730 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 in the Town of Westfield

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Negligent Operation

3. Simple Assault

4. Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Juvenile #1

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash located on VT Route 58 in the Town of Westfield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival it became known Juvenile #1 was the operator of the vehicle involved. It was learned Juvenile #1 was traveling west on VT Route 58 when Juvenile #1 traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a tree. Wright’s Towing later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Juvenile #1 was transported by Missisquoi Ambulance Service to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. While in the emergency room, Juvenile #1 became combative with hospital staff, ultimately assaulting a nurse and a hospital security employee. Juvenile #1 proceeded to make a disturbance in her room by yelling vulgar and inappropriate language. Juvenile #1 was shortly after medically discharged and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing of the above offenses. Juvenile #1 was later released to an adult, with a juvenile citation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1500 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.