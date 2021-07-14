Derby Barracks / Multiple offenses
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A502309
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/12/2021 @ approximately 1730 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 58 in the Town of Westfield
VIOLATION:
1. DUI #1
2. Negligent Operation
3. Simple Assault
4. Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Juvenile #1
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a report of a single motor vehicle crash located on VT Route 58 in the Town of Westfield, VT. Troopers responded to the scene to further investigate. Upon arrival it became known Juvenile #1 was the operator of the vehicle involved. It was learned Juvenile #1 was traveling west on VT Route 58 when Juvenile #1 traveled off the traveled portion of the roadway and struck a tree. Wright’s Towing later responded to the scene and towed the vehicle. Juvenile #1 was transported by Missisquoi Ambulance Service to North Country Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. While in the emergency room, Juvenile #1 became combative with hospital staff, ultimately assaulting a nurse and a hospital security employee. Juvenile #1 proceeded to make a disturbance in her room by yelling vulgar and inappropriate language. Juvenile #1 was shortly after medically discharged and transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks for processing of the above offenses. Juvenile #1 was later released to an adult, with a juvenile citation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/27/2021 @ 1500 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.