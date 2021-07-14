NDOT Undertakes U.S. 95 / S.R. 372 Paving Upgrades in Nye and Esmeralda Counties

PAHRUMP, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) yesterday awarded a $3.46 million, 58-mile pavement improvement contract to VSS International Inc. to upgrade four different sections of rural highway in Nye and Esmeralda counties that average between 1,100 up to 4,200 vehicles daily.

Project plans call for applying a chip seal to U.S. Highway 95 from mileposts 13.76 to 28.84 and 56 to 72 through Beatty in Nye County as well mileposts 12 to 32.88 near Goldfield in Esmeralda County. Additionally, State Route 372 (Charles Brown Highway) will receive a chip seal enhancement from the California border to milepost 6 through Pahrump in Nye County.

Chip sealing is a pavement surface treatment combining layers of asphalt and fine aggregate. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that prevents further roadway deterioration, extending the highway lifecycle for a smoother, safer driving experience.

A flagging and pilot car operation will safely chaperon vehicles through the active construction zones. There will be only one work zone at a time, with work zones limited to 5 miles along U.S. Highway 95 and 3 miles along State Route 372. Motorists can expect minor travel delays not exceeding 30 minutes. The state-funded 40-working-day project will create 44 direct, indirect, and induced local jobs. The project is expected to start later this month with anticipated completion in early September.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.