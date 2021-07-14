Searching for the next star of Finnish heavy metal
An online competition between bands from Finland, financed by the minister of culture, wants Latin America to choose their next heavy metal actLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finland has been the heart and soul of one of the great subgenres of rock – heavy metal.
They have been inspiring musicians to include this style of music into operas, opening paths to female singers, mixing magical sagas with folkloric lore with the most extreme heavy metal styles, including symphonic elements into death metal including shamanism and tales of mythic monsters.
Finland is also known for its enormous cauldron of original bands that dare to get deeper into their cultural roots and explore artistically the untouched soil.
Heavy metal has been the official brand in Finland and holds the incredible amount of metal bands per capita in the world, 70 bands per 100.000 habitants.
Which will be the Finnish metal band that will be their next heavy metal act?
This question is being made by the Finnish minister of culture, creating the biggest competition between bands in Finland, and guess what: the South American crowd will be responsible to choose the great winner through online voting. More information will be provided soon with a site and social networks.
If you are a great heavy metal fan stay tuned.
Damaris Hoffman
Hoffman & Obrian Marketing
+55 11 98791-6446
damaris@hoffmanobrian.com.br