Armored Dawn performs in Mexico for the first time
Band has a concert next Saturday, at one of the biggest festivals in the countryLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazilian metal band Armored Dawn will perform next Saturday, November 4th, at Hell and Heaven festival, which takes place in Toluca, Mexico.
The expectation for this performance is very high, as this is the first time that the band has performed in Mexican lands.
“We are very excited and honored to participate in such an important festival as Hell and Heaven. It's our first time in Mexico, we're looking forward to it! We have prepared an incredible show!”, says vocalist Eduardo Parras. Armored Dawn will play on the afternoon of the second day of the festival, on the Heaven stage, one of the main stages of the event.
Hell and Heaven is a rock/metal festival that has taken place every year for over ten years, near Mexico City. In 2023 edition, among the more than 100 bands that will perform during the three days of the event, there are great names such as Gun n’ Roses, Billy Idol, Muse, In Flames, A Day To Remember, Slipknot and Helloween.
To find out more about the festival, access: https://www.hellandheavenfest.com/
Over the last month the band performed five times in Argentina, releasing their latest singles that will be part of their fourth studio album, “Brand New Way”, which was recorded at Dharma Studios, mixed by Chris Lord Alge (Muse, Green Day, Nickelback) and mastered by Ted Jensen (Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Metallica). It will be released until the end of 2023.
