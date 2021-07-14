How Parents Can Support Their Neurodiverse Teen in Transitioning from High School to College

Give your neurodiverse teen the support they need to succeed in college in this Advice Chaser webinar. Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

If you are a parent to a neurodiverse teen, you may have worried about preparing them to leave the nest. Here's how to help them get ready for independence.

This webinar will give some concrete tips about how to make sure your child is ready. Ms. Martin has helped so many neurodiverse kids succeed, she’ll give you the confidence that your child can too.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

If you are a parent to a neurodiverse teen, you've been worrying for years about how to prepare your child to leave the nest. College can be a good transition from your home to independent life, plus the education can give your child the career skills they will need to support themselves. But you may worry, is it possible for my child to flourish at school without me? The short answer is yes. The long answer comes in Advice Chaser's latest webinar, "Transitioning from High School to College for the Neurodiverse Teen." The online event begins at 12 noon, Mountain Time, on July 29. To make your free reservation, sign up here Advice Chaser, a service which connects clients with the financial advisors they need, will host the webinar. Stephanie Martin, president of College Living Experience, will lead the presentation. She has spent her career working with differently abled and neurodiverse students of all ages, and she knows what students need as they transition into college. Ms. Martin will address topics like:• How to assess your child's college readiness, and the life skills they need to practice before their first semester• Adaptive programs, both private and through the university, that can support your child during the college years• Defining "adulting"—is it getting by without help, or knowing how to access the support you need?• Promoting your child's problem solving and critical thinking ability"Parents of special-needs kids may worry that college requires more independence than their children can handle," said Megan Coelho, Advice Chaser president. "This webinar should help address those worries and give some concrete tips about how to make sure your child is ready. Ms. Martin has helped so many neurodiverse kids succeed, she'll give you the confidence that your child can too."Special-needs parenting often requires different considerations to make sure your child succeeds.

