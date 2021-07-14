Investing in Cryptocurrency? Here’s What You Need to Know

Advice Chaser Offers Consumers an Easy Way to Find the Best Professional Financial Advisor

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Investors in blockchain can learn more about important concepts and future uses of cryptocurrency in an educational webinar hosted by Advice Chaser. From cryptocurrency to smart contracts to NFTs, the webinar will cover the basics of what you need to know before making serious investments. The event begins at 11 a.m. Eastern time on July 30. You can sign up for free, but since attendance is limited, you’ll need to reserve your spot here Advice Chaser, a concierge service that matches clients with experienced financial advisors, will host the webinar. The presentation will dive into the foundations of cryptocurrency, how it’s shaping digital ownership and transactions, and what blockchain could mean for your investing strategies. Attendees will gain insights on topics such as:• Key differences between types of cryptocurrencies• Important terminology and concepts to know in the crypto industry• Potential future ways blockchain could change the banking industry• What to know before you invest in NFTs and smart contracts• Ways the government could start to regulate blockchain transactions• A reading list to give you a deeper background on crypto investment strategies“Blockchain isn’t just the future--it’s already here. This webinar is a great way to gain a foundational education of how cryptocurrency works and how blockchain could have profound effects on our economy in the future,” said Advice Chaser president Megan Coelho.To get personalized guidance on whether investing in cryptocurrency is a smart choice for you and your portfolio, talk to a financial advisor. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who has experience working with clients who have similar goals to yours. Book your free phone consultation today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

