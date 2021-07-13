What You Need to Know Before Enrolling in Medicare
Learn foundational information about Medicare, as well as how to enroll, in this free educational webinar.
The more you know about your Medicare options, the more money you can save. This webinar is a great introduction which will help you be a savvy consumer of your Medicare insurance.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As you approach retirement age, it’s a good time to start thinking about the health insurance that will cover you during your golden years. At age 65, you will become eligible for Medicare, if you haven’t already. This government health insurance plan covers 61 million Americans. But the program has a myriad of options and subdivisions. How will you understand the program well enough to choose the best option for you?
— Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser
One way to start learning is by joining Advice Chaser’s latest webinar. The free online presentation begins at noon Pacific Time on July 28. To reserve your spot at the event, sign up here.
Advice Chaser, a matching service connecting clients with trusted financial advisors, will host the webinar. The presentation will introduce attendees to the Medicare program with an easy-to-understand overview of the basics. We’ll go over topics like:
• Who qualifies, and how and when to apply for Medicare
• How to transition from employer insurance to Medicare
• The four parts of Medicare: A, B, C, and D
• Options and supplements to Medicare, including HMOs, PPOs, and gap coverage
• When you can enroll, including initial, general, and special enrollment periods
“Most people will need Medicare as they reach their golden years, so learning about the program will always pay off,” said Megan Coelho, president of Advice Chaser. “The more you know about your options, the more you can save. This webinar is a great introduction which will help you be a savvy consumer of your Medicare insurance.”
As you approach retirement, you need a financial advisor to help with the many complex transitions, from insurance to income. Advice Chaser can connect you with the financial advisor experienced in retirement-related issues. Book your free phone call to start finding your advisor today.
About Advice Chaser
Advice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.
Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here.
Hannah Chudleigh
Advice Chaser
+ +1 208-346-3099
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
How Advice Chaser Works