Leave a Legacy Beyond Inheritance: Part 2

Webinar information on planning your legacy

If you’re interested in learning how to hand down more than wealth to your family, you won’t want to miss Advice Chaser’s latest informative webinar.

Conscious legacy planning means so much more than writing a will. This webinar is essential if you’re thinking of starting an estate plan.” — Megan Coelho, President of Advice Chaser

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everything we leave behind us when we die, we call our legacy. Legacy can include things like cash and houses, but the most valuable legacies we leave aren’t physical items. When each of us passes on, we hope to leave our family something of much greater value than a check or a deed: our values, our wisdom, the things that helped us earn whatever physical treasures we possess. Without wisdom, our children won’t keep those treasures very long.If you’re interested in learning how to hand down more than wealth to your family, you won’t want to miss Advice Chaser’s latest informative webinar. The free online event begins at 11:00 am Pacific Time on July 23. To reserve your place at the webinar, sign up here Advice Chaser, a service that matches clients with a great financial advisor for their situation, will host the webinar. It concludes a two-part series that started June 29, which focused on family dynamics and how to arrange a family meeting. This part will dig into topics like:• Teaching financial literacy to younger generations• Identifying what you don’t know, in order to complete your own financial knowledge• Hidden costs you’ll pay if you don’t plan your legacy• How to make an “owner’s manual” for your family, to make it easy for any family member to access all needed information at the time they need it• Identifying and providing for everyone and everything in your “sphere of responsibility”“Conscious legacy planning means so much more than writing a will,” said Megan Coelho, president of Advice Chaser. “Thinking of both the physical and the more abstract needs of our families will help us do a more complete job. This webinar is essential if you’re thinking of starting an estate plan.”When you create your estate plan, you need a financial advisor to help you plan for the many legal, tax, and practical issues. Advice Chaser can connect you with a financial advisor who specializes in estate planning or any other topic you need. Book a phone call to start finding your advisor today. About Advice ChaserAdvice Chaser is an independent financial concierge service. Our mission is to improve your investment experience by helping you access better financial advice. We listen to your specific needs and goals in order to offer you a custom-tailored connection to reputable advisors. Think of us as a boutique financial dating service.Unlike other investor-matching services, we do not sell recommendations. Advisors pay to be considered for our select list, but they can’t purchase a place there. We keep only consistently reputable advisors on our shortlist. To see what we can do for your future, see our services here

