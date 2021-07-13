MEDIA AVAILABILITY: UDOT Crews Prepare for Winter Rain Storms

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Rain storms following recent snowfall have the potential to melt snowpack and cause flooding in many parts of Northern Utah. Monday crews in Salt Lake City will fill sandbags and continue work to keep roads ice free.

WHAT: Media availability regarding preparations for a series of winter rain storms. UDOT will showcase how it’s ready and snow off some of the things they’re doing to prepare.

WHO: UDOT maintenance shed personnel

WHERE: UDOT Maintenance Station #225

1950 South 500 West Salt Lake City

WHEN: Monday January 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.

VISUALS

UDOT crews filling sand bags

UDOT road maintenance equipment

Media Contact: John Gleason UDOT Public Information Officer jgleason@utah.gov Cell: 801-560-7740