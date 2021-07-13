Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 490 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,417 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: UDOT Crews Prepare for Winter Rain Storms

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

 

Rain storms following recent snowfall have the potential to melt snowpack and cause flooding in many parts of Northern Utah. Monday crews in Salt Lake City will fill sandbags and continue work to keep roads ice free.

WHAT: Media availability regarding preparations for a series of winter rain storms. UDOT will showcase how it’s ready and snow off some of the things they’re doing to prepare.

WHO: UDOT maintenance shed personnel

WHERE: UDOT Maintenance Station #225

1950 South 500 West Salt Lake City

WHEN: Monday January 9, 2017 at 10 a.m.

VISUALS

UDOT crews filling sand bags

UDOT road maintenance equipment

-UDOT-

Media Contact: John Gleason UDOT Public Information Officer jgleason@utah.gov Cell: 801-560-7740

You just read:

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: UDOT Crews Prepare for Winter Rain Storms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.