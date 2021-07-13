PRESS RELEASE – Downtown SLC Traffic Delays Expected for Weekend Events

For Immediate Release

Downtown SLC Traffic Delays Expected

for Weekend Events

UDOT’s Traffic Operations Center will time traffic signals to keep traffic moving during packed holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY (Dec. 8, 2016) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advises drivers to plan ahead for heavy holiday traffic this Saturday, Dec. 10, in downtown Salt Lake City, with several events scheduled that evening. Heaviest delays are expected between 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., so drivers should plan to arrive downtown before 6:15 p.m.

Events scheduled include performances of White Christmas at the Eccles Theater; the Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas Concert; and a Utah Jazz basketball game, Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular at Abravanel Hall, in addition to downtown Christmas light displays and holiday shopping.

The special events team at the UDOT Traffic Operations Center plans several weeks in advance for events like this. Traffic engineers will also be monitoring signals on several main roads near downtown Salt Lake City, including State Street, 300 West, North Temple, South Temple, 400 South, and others, to assist drivers traveling to and from these events.

UDOT also advises drivers to plan extra time for parking, as some parking garages will be full or nearly full. Suggested alternatives include riding UTA TRAX into downtown, or parking within the downtown free-fare zone and taking TRAX from the parking lot to the event venue.

For the latest information on traffic conditions, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android. Drivers can also follow UDOT on social media including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

