Media Availability: Teen Survivors & Safety Advocates Urge Utahns—Buckle Up this Thanksgiving and Always

Teen Survivors & Safety Advocates Urge Utahns—Buckle Up this Thanksgiving and Always

Buckled, roll-over crash leaves teens grateful for seat belts and a second chance at life

WHAT: Media availability with Utah teen crash survivors* and their families to remind Utahns to always buckle up – especially this holiday season.

The Utah Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and the Hold on to Dear Life campaign are encouraging increased seat belt use during Thanksgiving holiday travel. Utah law enforcement officers will be working Click It or Ticket overtime shifts to stop and educate unbuckled motorists.

*Six teens rolled their truck along Alpine Loop near Sundance on October 15, 2016. All six survived the crash with minimal injury, and credited seat belts for saving their lives.

Teen crash survivors Lauren Monson (17), Kaylee Dial (16), Dylan Verbanatz (17), Brooklyn Hale (17), Doyoung Park (17) – and family members

WHY: Nearly 50 percent of traffic fatalities are unbuckled. Seat belts are the single most effective traffic safety device for preventing death and injury. This Thanksgiving holiday will be one of the busiest on Utah roads.

