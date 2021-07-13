HOLIDAY TRAVEL: Heavy Traffic Delays Expected for Thanksgiving Holiday

Heavy Traffic Delays Expected for Thanksgiving Holiday

Drivers reminded to leave early or late, avoid Wednesday rush hour if possible

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 21, 2016) – The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) advises Wasatch Front drivers planning to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday to expect heavy delays on I-15 during the evening commute on Wednesday.

Traffic is expected to be heaviest on Wednesday between noon and 6 p.m., so leave early in the day or late in the evening to help reduce congestion. On Thursday and Friday, engineers expect heavier traffic on surface streets near shopping centers, while the freeways will be less busy.

Work was recently completed on I-15 from Farr West to Brigham City, adding an additional lane to the freeway in both directions, which will help travelers heading to and from Idaho and points north.

Across the state, most UDOT projects will suspend construction and open all lanes to traffic to help reduce delays during the Thanksgiving holiday (Wednesday through Sunday). However, existing lane restrictions or traffic shifts will remain in place where needed to protect the work zone and ensure safety. Some areas where drivers should expect restrictions include:

I-215 from S.R. 201 to 4700 South: all lanes remain open, but traffic is shifted and lanes have been narrowed. On southbound I-215, the lanes are split between S.R. 201 and 4100 South, so drivers needing to exit at 3500 South to access Valley Fair Mall need to merge to the right prior to the lane split. The speed limit has been reduced to 60 miles per hour. Crews are reconstructing the freeway with new concrete, adding auxiliary lanes, and replacing the bridges over S.R. 201.

I-215 near 6200 South: the freeway has been reduced to two lanes in each direction, and restrictions remain in place on the on- and off-ramps at 6200 South. Crews are reconstructing the bridge decks on I-215 at 6200 South and several other nearby locations, and work is scheduled to be complete in December.

Construction schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. For the latest information on traffic restrictions during construction, visit the UDOT Traffic website (udottraffic.utah.gov) or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.

