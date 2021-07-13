Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Todd Rose

School for Good Living Logo

School for Good Living Logo

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Brilliant Miller Headshot

Todd Rose Podcast Interview

Todd Rose Podcast Interview

Todd and Brilliant discuss the relationship between motivation and the pursuit of happiness, power and productivity, and the writing process.

There is nothing to be had for you achieving on someone else’s view of a good life.”
— Todd Rose
SANDY, UT, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Rose is an extraordinary man. Convinced we has a bad student, he performed poorly in school and even dropped out of college. Little did he know he would later gain a PHD and become a professor at Harvard University. Todd has since been fascinated with the idea of motivation, and founded the nonprofit Populace to help transform how we learn, work, and live to help us live more fulfilling lives.

In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Todd joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the relationship between motivation, and the pursuit of happiness. They talk about the phenomenon of the Dark Horse, a person who finds fulfillment in going against the system, the definition of fulfillment, as well as the power and productivity that comes when we prioritize fulfillment over other daily motivations. Lastly, they talk about the writing process and how Todd has written his books.

Topics Discussed:
• Motivations, what are they?
• Dark Horses and what drives them
• How to understand your micro motivations
• The key to finding fulfillment
• Society is positive-sum
• Ignoring society’s definition of a good life

Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxWxvSP7k18 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Visit the Todd Rose guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/todd-rose/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/dark-horse-achieving-success-through-the-pursuit-of-fulfillment/

Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Todd Rose Podcast Interview

You just read:

Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Todd Rose

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Brilliant Miller
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-200-3049
Company/Organization
School for Good Living
9350 S 150 E SUITE 1000
Sandy, Utah, 84070
United States
+1 801-563-4277
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

More From This Author
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Todd Rose
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with David McRaney
Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Dr. Aaron Berkowitz
View All Stories From This Author