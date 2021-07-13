Brilliant Miller Releases Video Podcast Interview with Todd Rose
Todd and Brilliant discuss the relationship between motivation and the pursuit of happiness, power and productivity, and the writing process.
There is nothing to be had for you achieving on someone else’s view of a good life.”SANDY, UT, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Todd Rose is an extraordinary man. Convinced we has a bad student, he performed poorly in school and even dropped out of college. Little did he know he would later gain a PHD and become a professor at Harvard University. Todd has since been fascinated with the idea of motivation, and founded the nonprofit Populace to help transform how we learn, work, and live to help us live more fulfilling lives.
— Todd Rose
In this interview for the School for Good Living Podcast, Todd joins Brilliant Miller to discuss the relationship between motivation, and the pursuit of happiness. They talk about the phenomenon of the Dark Horse, a person who finds fulfillment in going against the system, the definition of fulfillment, as well as the power and productivity that comes when we prioritize fulfillment over other daily motivations. Lastly, they talk about the writing process and how Todd has written his books.
Topics Discussed:
• Motivations, what are they?
• Dark Horses and what drives them
• How to understand your micro motivations
• The key to finding fulfillment
• Society is positive-sum
• Ignoring society’s definition of a good life
Watch the interview on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SxWxvSP7k18 and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).
Visit the Todd Rose guest page at https://goodliving.com/guests/todd-rose/ and the podcast interview page at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/dark-horse-achieving-success-through-the-pursuit-of-fulfillment/
