Chicago Web Design Company Positioned for Growth in 2021 and Beyond

Idea Marketing Group celebrates its 12th year in business, the company is moving to take advantage of many new opportunities presented.
As Chicago web design company, Idea Marketing Group, celebrates its 12th year in business, the company is moving to take advantage of many new opportunities that have been presented in the past year.
Here’s a brief look at some of the latest company news:
New Opportunities
The Coronavirus pandemic threw a lot of curveballs at just about every company. Idea, though, viewed the curveballs as opportunities, looking inward at processes, systems, and future plans.
“I feel like we’re well positioned for big growth,” said Idea President Darren Fox. “We’ve got solid plans that will further solidify our place as one of Chicago’s top web design and digital marketing agencies.”
The pandemic also presented many unique challenges on how and where employees work. Workers around the world were asked to stay at home for over a year to stop the spread. Idea was no different, but the adjustment wasn’t much of a challenge to overcome.
Fox has long championed a flexible work environment that allowed employees to work from home on Fridays. That policy will now go to five days per week, and all will work remotely on a permanent basis.
“The work we do can be done from anywhere and embracing an all-remote agency is allowing us to add talent to our team from various parts of the country,” Fox said. “This new policy also allows our team an opportunity to travel more. Many have already taken extended trips beyond a regular vacation, working outdoors or from various environments. This can only improve the work/life balance and overall happiness of our team.”
Idea Hires New Business Development Manager and Content & Branding Strategist
Idea was pleased recently to bring on a new business development manager as well as a content and branding strategist. Over the last six months the firm has been transitioning to offer its services with a heavier focus in the food and beverage space.
BDM Matt Strysik will help meet that goal. With more than six years of outside B2B sales experience for a major telecom provider, Strysik also is co-owner and head brewer at a nanobrewery located in Kankakee, IL called Knack Brewing Fermentations.
“I really wanted to bring in someone with both experience in the beverage and technology space,” said Fox. “Matt is a perfect fit.”
Strategist Melissa Slawsky is the most recent hire. She enjoys creating and collaborating on effective and engaging strategies and solutions that optimize business performance.
“Content is the beating heart of a website. Taking a content-first approach to website development is critical to online success,” stated Fox.
Idea is also in the process of hiring an internal marketing specialist that will focus solely on the company’s marketing.
Pitcher This! Podcast Launches
In addition to hiring a food and beverage focused Business Development Manager, Idea also launched its signature podcast: Pitcher This! The podcast is an inside look at the food and beverage industry from thought leaders from a variety of verticals.
Though still new, the podcast is already reaching thousands of listeners and the original goal of recording 24 episodes in 2021 has already been reached halfway through the year and bookings now are months in advance.
Pitcher This! podcast guests have included Aimy Steadman with Beatbox Beverages (who secured one of the largest deals on SharkTank from Mark Cuban), Sara Moll with Vin Social, Tom Halaska with Wellbeing Brewing, and many more.
Strategic Partnerships Solidify Integrated Marketing Solutions
In 2021, Idea also learned forming the right strategic partnerships is the path toward long-term sustained growth for the company. Throughout 2021, the company has focused on developing relationships that will allow it to become the leader in food and beverage digital marketing services.
These strategies include continuing our roles as experts in ADA compliance for websites, paid advertising, social media, go to market strategy, influencer relations, and product development.
About Idea Marketing Group
Idea Marketing Group is a Chicago web design and marketing agency specializing in industries such as food & beverage, manufacturing, and healthcare. Services include custom web design, maintenance & support, website marketing, and advertising.
