Madigan & Lewis, LLP Attorneys Selected as 2021 Super Lawyers and Rising Stars.
Madigan & Lewis is proud to announce that the partners have been named 2021 Super Lawyers and two of the firm’s attorneys were selected as 2021 Rising Stars.SAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Madigan & Lewis, LLP is proud to announce that partners, Kimberly A. Madigan and Victoria K. Lewis, have been named to 2021 Northern California Super Lawyers for the third year in a row. Also, the firm’s attorneys, Erin J. McCormick and Brooke N. Murphy, were selected to 2021 Northern California Rising Stars.
Super Lawyers is a rating service for outstanding lawyers in more than 70 practice areas. Only the top five percent of all attorneys in Northern California are selected each year. Attorneys who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement are nominated and evaluated based on independent research. The objective is to create a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys that can be used as a resource for attorneys and consumers searching for legal counsel. Lawyers are not required or allowed to pay a fee to be listed; therefore, inclusion in Super Lawyers is considered a singular honor.
Similar to the selection process for Super Lawyers, the selection of Rising Stars is based on peer nominations and evaluations along with third-party research. No more than 2.5 percent of all Northern California lawyers are named to the list of Rising Stars. Rising Stars must be under the age of 40 and have been in practice for 10 or fewer years.
Kimberly A. Madigan is a Certified Family Law Specialist*. She is currently serving as the President of Collaborative Practice of California (“CP Cal”), a statewide organization of collaborative practice groups, including collaborative divorce lawyers, mental health practitioners, financial specialists, and other professionals. This is her 19th year of law practice. She has successfully represented clients in all aspects of family law and divorce matters including complex property characterization and division, high-conflict custody disputes, parentage (paternity), child support and spousal support, domestic violence, and post-judgment proceedings. *The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
Victoria K. Lewis is a Certified Family Law Specialist* and fellow of the American Association or Matrimonial Lawyers (“AAML”). She has been a member of the California Bar since December 1988. While she has focused exclusively on family law matters since 2009, she is experienced in a wide range of law practice areas. She has successfully represented clients in all aspects of family law matters including complex property characterization and division, high-conflict custody disputes, parentage (paternity), child support and spousal support, domestic violence, and post-judgment proceedings. *The State Bar of California Board of Legal Specialization.
Erin J. McCormick has focused her entire legal career on family law matters. She has a wealth of experience in legal separation, dissolution, and post-dissolution matters, as well as pre-marital and post-marital agreements. Her areas of expertise include child and spousal support, complex and high-conflict child custody and visitation issues, as well as property characterization and division.
Brooke N. Murphy focuses her practice on all aspects of family law, including dissolution of marriage, domestic violence matters, child and spousal support, property characterization and division, high-conflict custody and visitation disputes, and parentage. In addition, she also helps clients seek name and gender changes by securing court orders and changing government identity documents.
Madigan & Lewis, LLP is a woman-owned and operated family law firm serving clients throughout Silicon Valley. The firm is committed to providing strategic, responsive, and solution-oriented advocacy for all of their clients. Contact the firm at (650) 482-8480 or https://madiganlewis.com/
