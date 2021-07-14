OnPage Corporation Celebrates 10 Years of Growth and Innovation

Incident Alert Management Company Is Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of Its Founding in 2021

It’s been rewarding to see OnPage evolve from a startup business to an industry-leading incident alert management company.” — Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management and pager replacement company, is celebrating 10 years of operations on July 19th, 2021. Over the years, OnPage has streamlined the incident response process for Fortune 500 organizations, medical institutions and managed service providers (MSPs).

“It’s an incredible milestone to reach 10 years of business operations,” said OnPage CEO and Founder Judit Sharon. “When we started in July 2011, we had the simple idea of providing a modern alternative to traditional pagers and ineffective, legacy communication tools. Since then, our vision has become a reality through the support of our team members, loyal customers and dedicated partners. It’s been rewarding to see OnPage evolve from a startup business to an industry-leading incident alert management company.”

As it celebrates 10 years of operations, OnPage commits to continue to provide a full incident alerting system to responders in healthcare, information technology, managed services, security operations, Internet of Things (IoT) and more. OnPage continues to transform its product to include integrations with third-party technology to bring critical alerting to separate platforms. So far this year, OnPage has released over 20 out-of-the-box integrations with:

• Electronic medical record (EMR) software

• IT service management (ITSM) systems

• Remote monitoring and management (RMM) solutions

• Single sign-on services

OnPage has helped clients increase efficiency, minimize service interruptions and maximize revenue. OnPage has also perfected its mass notification service over the years to enhance crisis communications and accountability among teams. The company is looking forward to the continued growth of its technology and market penetration.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

