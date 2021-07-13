Quantum Assurance International, Inc. Independent Insurance Agency Spotlight – Peak Insurance Agency, LLC
Meet Kyle Grussenmeyer of Peak Insurance Agency, LLC helping you protect today for a more secure tomorrow, insuring all of New Jersey!
What intrigued me most about Quantum Assurance is the incredible levels of support that they provide to each of their agents. ”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, Inc. introduces Kyle Grussenmeyer, a Quantum independent insurance agency owner at Peak Insurance Agency. Kyle joined Quantum Assurance as an independent insurance agent in June 2021 and opened his insurance agency in Medford, New Jersey.
Kyle has 13 years of experience in the insurance industry, helping individuals, families, and businesses protect what they cherish most. He started Peak Insurance Agency to help provide clients the best coverage at the best rate, that is tailored to their unique needs.
Mr. Grussenmeyer was born and raised in New Jersey, and currently resides in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. He graduated from Rutgers University with a Bachelor of Science in Finance. In his free time, he has been training in various types of martial arts for the past 27 years, earning the rank of 4th-degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and recently started training in traditional Wing Chun.
“What intrigued me most about Quantum Assurance is the incredible levels of support that they provide to each of their agents. They allow their agency owners and teams to focus on providing each of their respective clients with the best possible, custom-fit insurance solution. The Quantum leadership team genuinely cares about all of our success.” - Kyle Grussenmeyer, Agency Owner, Peak Insurance Agency
“Kyle was great to work with from the very first phone call! He's meticulous in his planning and works super hard to get things done. With Kyle’s experience and guidance, Peak Insurance Agency will have both short and long-term success.” - Jonathan Leysath, Agency Deployment Leader, Quantum Assurance
Kyle helps clients find coverages by:
• Assisting each client in identifying their unique insurance needs.
• Helping them find the best insurance solution with a top-rated carrier will accomplish their protection goals.
• Hand-holding each client through the process to ensure a smooth and efficient experience.
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About Peak Insurance Agency:
Our team of licensed agents specialize in providing quality insurance protection. We understand that service is the single greatest variable in our industry today - it also happens to be the cornerstone of our team's success. Our objective is to provide the premier insurance experience to individuals, families, and business owners.
With over 10 years of insurance experience, our team can help you find a solution tailored to you, that suits your unique needs. We are confident we can provide you with the best coverage at the best rate.
