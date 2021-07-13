Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,412 in the last 365 days.

WILLISTON BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSULT (TWO COUNTS)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A102579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy                            

STATION: Williston                    

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 07-12-2021 @ 1313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boulder Wood Lane, Bolton

VIOLATION:

              1. Simple Assault (two counts)

 

ACCUSED: Wesley Melville                                               

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

 

VICTIMS: Adam Beaudry, Melissa Beaudry

AGE: 45, 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12th, 2021 at approximately 1313 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a verbal dispute between neighbors that had turned physical, on Boulder Wood Lane in the town of Bolton.

 

Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and determined that Wesley Melville (age 39) had physically assaulted Adam Beaudry (age 45) and Melissa Beaudry (age 36). Melville was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Melville was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-05-2021 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N    

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782

 

You just read:

WILLISTON BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSULT (TWO COUNTS)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.