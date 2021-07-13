WILLISTON BARRACKS / SIMPLE ASSULT (TWO COUNTS)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A102579

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-12-2021 @ 1313 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Boulder Wood Lane, Bolton

VIOLATION:

1. Simple Assault (two counts)

ACCUSED: Wesley Melville

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

VICTIMS: Adam Beaudry, Melissa Beaudry

AGE: 45, 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bolton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 12th, 2021 at approximately 1313 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a verbal dispute between neighbors that had turned physical, on Boulder Wood Lane in the town of Bolton.

Responding Troopers conducted an investigation and determined that Wesley Melville (age 39) had physically assaulted Adam Beaudry (age 45) and Melissa Beaudry (age 36). Melville was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing Melville was released with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10-05-2021 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782