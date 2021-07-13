WBEC Pacific announces new corporate board members to drive economic growth for Women-owned, diverse businesses
WBEC Pacific announces new corporate board members Appointees will further organization’s mission to drive economic growth for women-owned businessesSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Women’s Business Enterprise Council Pacific (WBEC Pacific) announced today the appointment of six new corporate members to its Board of Directors. The 501c3 organization has supported its members by providing access to resources that have helped Women-Owned Enterprises (WBEs) navigate the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, especially on small and diverse businesses. Trainings and presentations include how to add e-commerce functionalities to existing businesses, develop new technology platforms and accessing much-needed capital.
“I’m so pleased to welcome our new board members as we continue looking for ways to support the success and continued growth of our WBEs.” said Dr. Janice Greene, president and CEO of WBEC Pacific. “Having input from corporate representatives helps us immensely in understanding the current supply chain challenges and the resulting requirements for our members who wish to do business with global Fortune 100/500 companies.”
WBEC Pacific has grown continuously over the last couple of years under the stewardship of the board members, who include Lynn Reddrick, Federal Reserve Bank San Francisco, Clay Atkins, Intel; Judith Goldkrand, Wells Fargo; Catherine Smith, KL Gates, Olsa Martini, Olsa Resources; Barbara Wichmann, ARTÉMIA Communications; Hannah Kain, ALOM Technologies; Sandra James, Private Eyes Background Checks, Arlene Inch, Transpak, and the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors, Lisa Roben of Comcast.
In fact, WBEC Pacific organization currently boasts 911 certified WBEs that employ more than 35,000 individuals. These enterprises are spread across all industry sectors, ranging from manufacturing to marketing. Their combined revenues, exceeds $7.7 billion.
The following corporate executives will join the existing Board of Directors:
• Stacie Harwood – Program Manager, Supplier Diversity at T-Mobile
• LaSandra Hunt – Vice President and Commercial Banker at JPMorgan Chase
• Beverly Johnson – Contract Equity Administrator, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD)
• Timothy O. McLaughlin, CPSD – Director of Supplier Diversity at San Jose Water
• David Pell – Expert Consultant, Supply Chain Responsibility at Pacific Gas and Electric Company
• Michelle Picard – Director Business Governance & Risk Management / DBE Liaison Officer at Siemens Mobility North America
“I am thrilled to join the WBEC Pacific Board of Directors and to continue championing for diversity and inclusion,” said appointee LaSandra Hunt. “In line with JPMorgan Chase’s D&I mission and WBEC Pacific’s innovative strategy I aim to make real change for our M/WBE’s and Corporate members.”
Approximately 40 percent of businesses in the U.S. are women-owned, generating $1.8 trillion a year. A recent study from the Federal Reserve found that on average, 600,000 establishments shut down operations annually and the COVID-19 brought an additional 200,000 permanent closings, substantiating the need for organizations like WBEC Pacific to educate women-owned businesses about surviving – and even thriving – during difficult times.
“I’m drawn to organizations, such as WBEC Pacific, that express interest and work diligently toward growing small businesses of diverse backgrounds,” said Michelle Picard. “Siemens Mobility is a strong supporter of small businesses, through its economic reach, as an employer of more than 2100 people on the West Coast, who support the small business network in the community, and through its efforts to utilize small businesses in its broader supply chain – both for manufacturing as well as day to day operations.”
About WBEC Pacific
WBEC Pacific (www.wbec-pacific.org) supports women business owners and entrepreneurs looking to build their business, enhance their knowledge, expand their networks, and grow their revenue through contracts with large corporations, government agencies, and other women-owned businesses. WBEC Pacific is a Regional Partner Organization of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (www.wbnc.org) operating in a six-state region: Alaska, Northern California, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Visit www.wbec-pacific.org for more information.
