Birds Eye Aerial Drones and ARTÉMIA Communications Partner to Deliver Integrated Solutions for Utilities

Birds Eye Aerial Drones and ARTÉMIA Communications partner to help utilities enhance safety, compliance and efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Birds Eye Aerial Drones ( BEAD ) and ARTÉMIA Communications have partnered to help utilities overcome growing challenges in infrastructure maintenance, regulatory compliance, disaster mitigation and reputation management. Together, they deliver a comprehensive suite of customizable, cost-effective end-to-end solutions that combine cutting-edge drone technology with proven communication strategies.BEAD, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, specializes in GIS, aerial imaging, inspections and environmental monitoring for utilities and critical infrastructure. ARTÉMIA Communications, a full-service communications and marketing agency, boasts nearly two decades of expertise in strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, crisis communications and public relations for regulated industries.“This alignment promises a faster, safer way to detect issues and deliver concise information to customers, regulators and community stakeholders,” said Barbara Wichmann, founder and CEO of ARTÉMIA Communications. “By combining innovation with strategic communication, we’re enabling utilities to operate more efficiently while building trust with the people who matter most.”BEAD’s marriage of professionals and technology delivers safe, efficient and cost-effective inspections of power lines, substations and pipelines to mitigate crises and provide rapid post-disaster assessments. They can inspect up to 15-20 miles of powerlines daily and detect defects with over 95% accuracy, compared to ground crews who cover 1-2 miles daily and miss up to 30% of defects.“Our approach equips companies with critical insights 60% faster than traditional methods, said BEAD co-founder and CEO Sheri Painter. “For utilities, that translates into faster decision-making, fewer safety risks for field crews, improved fire mitigation, lower emissions and significant cost savings.”While BEAD’s technology streamlines operations and regulatory processes, ARTÉMIA’s expert strategists ensure that insights are effectively translated into clear, timely updates for stakeholders. By delivering accurate, proactive communication during routine operations or crises, utilities can improve transparency, reduce customer complaints, and strengthen public trust—a critical advantage in an industry where 71% of customers value proactive communication, yet 45% feel it’s lacking.The partnership’s offering includes:● Aerial Data Services: Infrastructure inspections, environmental monitoring, and mapping● Strategic Communications: Crisis communications, public relations and stakeholder engagement● Regulatory Support: Compliance documentation and reporting● Visualization and Messaging: Drone imagery integrated into accessible, actionable formats.To learn more about how this partnership can help utilities improve efficiency, safety, and stakeholder engagement, please contact b.wichmann@artemia.com or call 415-351-2227.About ARTÉMIA CommunicationsARTÉMIA Communications, Inc., is a thriving, full-service strategic communications and marketing agency headquartered in San Francisco with team members around the globe. Founded in 1995, the firm has enabled countless regulated industry clients, government agencies, Fortune 100/500 corporations and high-growth startups to engage with their stakeholders more effectively. ARTÉMIA Communications is a certified Women-Owned small business (WBE/WOSB) and holds a triple ISO certification (ISO 14001, ISO 9001 and TL9000). Learn more at www.artemia.com About Birds Eye Aerial DronesSan Diego, CA — Birds Eye Aerial Drones, LLC (BEAD), a leading full-service aerial imaging, data, and GIS enterprise, proudly delivers innovative and practical solutions to clients across the United States. Headquarters in San Diego and with team members nationwide, BEAD has been at the forefront of empowering regulated industries, government agencies, and Fortune 100/500 companies with actionable data since its founding in 1997. A certified Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SB/DVBE), BEAD is committed to enabling clients to make timely, data-driven decisions while effectively communicating with their stakeholders. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and expertise, BEAD continues to drive success and efficiency across industries. Discover more about BEAD and its transformative services at www.BEAD.global

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.