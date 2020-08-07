Independent Satirical Mockumentary “Couples of Wife-Carrying" Movie Release – A Fun Activity During the New Normal
Feature film following two wacky couples as they compete for beer and glory at the North American Wife Carrying Championships.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Couples of Wife Carrying,” the new independent motion picture about the sensationalist sport of Wife Carrying, has opened on cable, satellite and digitally across North America on August 10, 2020, says the film’s Director and Wife Carrying fan, Evan James Bochetto. Bochetto said the release dates for other countries will be announced when they are finalized.
The satirical-comedy film stars Miska Kajanus (Bordertown, Modern Family), Brad Kula (The Annoyance Theatre, The Bold and the Beautiful), Kendall Chappell (Married with Secrets, The Sleep), and Johanna Anttila (And the Dream of Matter, Loss of Grace), and new-comer and real life president of the North American Wife Carrying Championships at Sunday river, Caroline Ochtera (please view the trailer for a first impression at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lw9ijfP6_nM&t=3s
The film was shot at more than 40 locations in Newry, Maine—from the real-life racetrack of the Wife Carrying Championships with 10,000 screaming fans - to an airplane above the Sunday River ski resort providing aerial footage of the course to come.
“The great thing about Wife Carrying is that it’s for everybody. You know, I always thought of it like this—the woman is the jockey and the man is the horse. If you want to win, you best bring a great stallion” Caroline Ochtera of Sunday River shares.
Bochetto adds, “It’s a competitive sport as couples train all year for this highly comical event. For us to be invited into the winner’s circle and to place our actors on the real-life champions’ seesaw was a tremendous honor. We were even fortunate enough to have previous winners, like Elliot and Giana Storey, in the film giving our production advice on how champions should run the course.”
Bochetto also directed the short documentary, Cassius Ali, which premiered by invitation at the 2015 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards and competed at the San Francisco Black Film Festival and San Diego Black Film Festival. Prior, Bochetto was the executive assistant to Academy Award winner, Jim Wilson, on his most recent picture, 50 to 1.
“This is a feel-good film,” says Pastewka, a producer of the film, “It’s a film for couples who enjoy bonding together with the message of teamwork and beer. We aimed to capture the true spirit of the sport, and when you watch the film… boy-oh-boy, do you feel the excitement of the race.”
The sport of Wife Carrying started in Finland as women challenged men to demonstrate their strength by carrying them away from their protective fathers. Over the years, this courtship ritual transitioned into a sport that welcomes competitors of all backgrounds. Filmmakers Bochetto & Pastewka decided early on to cast Finnish actors in the lead roles to stay true to the origins of the sport.
The World Championships are held in Finland every July, while the North American Championships are held at Sunday River in Newry, Maine every October.
