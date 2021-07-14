Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
CUSTOM COMPUTER SPECIALISTS SELECTED FOR COMMONWEALTH OF MASSACHUSETTS MA ITS78 CYBERSECURITY CONTRACT

Custom Computer Specialists

Cyber Security Team

Custom has been selected for the MA ITS78 contract for Data, Cybersecurity, and related Audit, Compliance and Incident response Services.

Public sector clients throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will now have access to the breadth and depth of our talented cybersecurity team.”
— Suzanne McLaughlin
HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Custom Computer Specialists Inc. (“Custom”), a leading IT services provider, today announced it has been selected for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’s MA ITS78 contract for Statewide Contract for Data, Cybersecurity, and related Audit, Compliance and Incident response Services.

The cybersecurity contract, also known as MA ITS78, is the primary Statewide Contract for cybersecurity services including a full range of audit, penetration tests, reviews, and validation of compliance with legal, regulatory and policy requirements, and related services in areas such as data breach investigation, remediation, and security of confidential information.

As an awarded vendor of the MA ITS78 contract, organizations can purchase cybersecurity services including cybersecurity audits and testing, readiness services, Information security and cybersecurity incident response services through Custom and will benefit their organization by leveraging the Commonwealth’s buying power, solicitation process, contracting expertise, vendor management and oversight.

“Since 1979 Custom has been providing the public sector with access to a wide array of technology solutions that were developed specifically for the public sector and we are honored to be selected for this contract,” said Suzanne McLaughlin, Custom’s Vice President and NE General Manager. “Public sector clients throughout the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will now have access to the breadth and depth of our talented cybersecurity team.”

Custom, has been working with Public Sector entities throughout the region for more than forty years, providing a full range of security services, including the following:

• Cybersecurity assessments, audits and incident response services
• Backup and disaster recovery
• Endpoint detection and response solutions
• Data protection solutions
• Security monitoring
• Security awareness training and testing
Managed Security Services

For more information, please call 800.598.8989 or visit www.customonline.com.

About Custom Computer Specialists, Inc.

Founded in 1979, Custom Computer Specialists helps Northeast public and private sector clients get maximum value from their IT investments. Custom’s unique combination of privately owned flexibility and extensive IT capability empowers it to create client-centric solutions that deliver expected results.

MaryAnn Benzola
Custom Computer Specialists
+1 6317611465
