Abaco Systems Announces Design Win for Minehunting System
Upgrade provides faster processing, safety for warfighters
HUNTSVILLE, ALA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abaco Systems announces a design win which supports a customer with upgrades to a Minehunting system, which is a towed sonar array that uses multiple sensors to identify and detect mine-like objects. These upgrades will provide faster processing and the latest technology which will increase safety for warfighters.
— John Muller, Chief Growth Officer for Abaco Systems
This win contains Abaco’s VP780 FPGA card, as well as the SBC329 3U OpenVPX single board computer. The SBC329 offers a rugged design with convection or conduction cooling with advanced heat management technologies which deliver ultimate performance. This SBC features advanced security and anti-tamper features which provide a secure processing environment. Abaco’s VP780 provides for a high-performance Virtex-7 VPX card with advanced digital signal processing capabilities which has been optimized to implement complex FPGA algorithms with high throughput requirements. The combination of these two boards makes the solution an excellent option for high performance applications requiring accelerated frequency-domain algorithms such as with FFTs. The VP780 compliments the SBC329 exceptionally well and delivers a design that enables our customer to succeed.
As the incumbent, Abaco was chosen over competitors by providing a ready solution that met the technical requirements with a lowered form, fit, and function replacement to the existing design. This win will include delivery of thirty-four systems with two of each FPGA card and SBC in each system over the course of two years. Development will be completed by the end of 2022 and production will begin in early 2023.
John Muller, Chief Growth Officer for Abaco Systems, said, “This design win specifically highlights Abaco’s broad product portfolio with low power, cutting-edge technology and focuses on our ability to provide our customer added value with a technical insertion featuring minimal SWaP. We are proud to support warfighters through the use of complimentary products, like the VP780 and SBC329, which consistently exceed customers’ expectations and serve as best-in-class contributions.”
Technical Details
Abaco’s VP780 is powered by a Xilinx® Virtex™-7 FPGA with advanced digital signal processing capabilities. The design has been optimized for the implementation of complex FPGA algorithms with high throughput requirements. It is in the 3U VPX form factor, with a VITA 57-compliant FPGA Mezzanine Card (FMC) site making it possible to easily integrate I/O cards with A/D, D/A, RF capabilities and more. Abaco also supports a full line of FMC devices and 3U and 6U VPX-based FPGA products for industrial and MIL/Aero applications from the Virtex-7 up through the latest UltraScale+ FPGAs and RFSoC devices.
The SBC329 Rugged Single Board Computer (SBC) from Abaco Systems features the high performance, highly integrated 7th Generation Intel Core processor platform. The Intel Xeon processor offers integrated graphics and memory controller plus quad core processing up to 4.0 GHz all in one device. Coupled with the CM238 chipset, this provides an upgraded level of I/O bandwidth for both on-board and off-board functions.
About Abaco Systems
Abaco Systems is a global leader in commercial open architecture computing and rugged embedded electronics. With more than 30 years of experience in aerospace & defense, industrial, energy, medical, communications and other critical sectors, Abaco’s innovative solutions align with open standards to accelerate customer success.
Abaco Systems is a subsidiary of AMETEK, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2020 sales of more than $4.5 billion. www.abaco.com
