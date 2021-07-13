Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Summerlin Parkway Lane Closure, Guardrail Repair July 23 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that the inside travel lane along eastbound Summerlin Parkway (State Route 613) will be closed between Anasazi and Town Center drives from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m., July 23, in Las Vegas. The temporary closure is needed for guardrail repair.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

