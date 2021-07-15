Waypoint TV Channel Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast®
Waypoint TV provides millions of SmartCast™ users with 24/7 access to the finest hunting and fishing entertainmentAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waypoint TV, The world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content announced today that the Waypoint TV channel is now available 24/7 on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.
Waypoint TV has experienced incredible growth over the past 18 months and distribution on VIZIO SmartCast further solidifies them as the fastest growing streaming television channel of hunting and fishing programming.
VIZIO has sold over 80 million TVs to date and has become one of the leading TV brands in the U.S. Every new VIZIO television comes with SmartCast built-in and a programming guide featuring a lineup of channels available 24/7 for free. Waypoint TV will now be included in the lineup and will immediately be available for fans to tune in.
“With the launch of Waypoint TV on VIZIO, we are providing millions of VIZIO viewers with immediate access to the best fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure programming - for free. This is a big win for all involved and further establishes our position as the destination for outdoor entertainment, said Waypoint CEO, Builder Brock.
“VIZIO provides free and unlimited access to hundreds of free channels including TV shows, movies, news, sports, lifestyle, trending digital series and exclusive channels,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “Our SmartCast viewers have a diverse range of interests, and in keeping with our commitment to offer something for all audiences, we’re excited to launch Waypoint TV’s collection of programming.”
For more information, visit VIZIO.com
About VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.
Press Contact for VIZIO
Melissa Hourigan
Fabric Media
720-608-1919
melissa@fabricmedia.net
About Waypoint TV
Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing “access to the outdoors” through its multiple tv and digital platforms including their online streaming video, apps, live channels and podcasts. Now there is no off-season.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com
Press Contact for Waypoint TV
John Kohl
Affilium Marketing
414-526-9684
john@affilium.com
