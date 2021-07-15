Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 435 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,977 in the last 365 days.

Waypoint TV Channel Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast®

Waypoint TV provides millions of SmartCast™ users with 24/7 access to the finest hunting and fishing entertainment

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waypoint TV, The world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content announced today that the Waypoint TV channel is now available 24/7 on VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) SmartCast TVs.

Waypoint TV has experienced incredible growth over the past 18 months and distribution on VIZIO SmartCast further solidifies them as the fastest growing streaming television channel of hunting and fishing programming.

VIZIO has sold over 80 million TVs to date and has become one of the leading TV brands in the U.S. Every new VIZIO television comes with SmartCast built-in and a programming guide featuring a lineup of channels available 24/7 for free. Waypoint TV will now be included in the lineup and will immediately be available for fans to tune in.

“With the launch of Waypoint TV on VIZIO, we are providing millions of VIZIO viewers with immediate access to the best fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure programming - for free. This is a big win for all involved and further establishes our position as the destination for outdoor entertainment, said Waypoint CEO, Builder Brock.

“VIZIO provides free and unlimited access to hundreds of free channels including TV shows, movies, news, sports, lifestyle, trending digital series and exclusive channels,” said Katherine Pond, Vice President of Business Development for VIZIO. “Our SmartCast viewers have a diverse range of interests, and in keeping with our commitment to offer something for all audiences, we’re excited to launch Waypoint TV’s collection of programming.”
For more information, visit VIZIO.com

About VIZIO
Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, VIZIO’s mission is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. VIZIO is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. VIZIO also offers a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. VIZIO’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to target and dynamically serve ads to a growing audience that is increasingly transitioning away from linear TV.

Press Contact for VIZIO
Melissa Hourigan
Fabric Media
720-608-1919
melissa@fabricmedia.net

About Waypoint TV
Launched in 2016, Waypoint is a modern media company building the world’s leading entertainment destination for hunting and fishing programming content. Waypoint is dedicated to providing “access to the outdoors” through its multiple tv and digital platforms including their online streaming video, apps, live channels and podcasts. Now there is no off-season.
For additional information, visit www.waypointtv.com

Press Contact for Waypoint TV
John Kohl
Affilium Marketing
414-526-9684
john@affilium.com

John Kohl
Affilium Marketing
+1 414-526-9684
email us here

You just read:

Waypoint TV Channel Now Available on VIZIO SmartCast®

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.