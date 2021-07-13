ALEXANDRIA’S FOCUS DATA SOLUTIONS REPEATS RANKING ON GLOBAL MANAGED SERVICE PROVIDERS LIST FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation
Our MSP501 recognition illustrates our commitment to professional IT services for our SMB community and celebrates our team’s efforts over the last year.”ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the second year in a row, Focus Data Solutions has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.
— Elizabeth Moon, President/CEO of Focus Data Solutions
Focus Data Solutions--based in Alexandria, VA, with clients in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia--has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of managed services from around the world by the editors of Channel Futures and is named in the 2021 MSP501. Managed services providers that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures that rank applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.
“We are so excited to be included again this year,” said Elizabeth Moon, President/CEO of Focus Data Solutions. “Our MSP501 recognition illustrates our commitment to professional IT services for our SMB community and celebrates our team’s efforts over the last year.”
This year’s list attracted a record number of applicants and was one of the most competitive in the survey’s history. Winners are being recognized on the Channel Futures website and will be honored at a special ceremony at the MSP Summit held Nov. 1-2 in Las Vegas as part of the Channel Partners Conf. & Expo.
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.
“The 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. They stand head and shoulders above the competition,” said Robert DeMarzo, vice president of content for the Channel Futures and Channel Partners Conference & Expo division of Informa Tech Channels. “Coordinated by Channel Futures MSP 501 editor Allison Francis, this year’s list was clearly one of the best ever on record.”
“Vendors that are aligned with the Channel Futures MSP 501 are driving a new wave of innovation in the industry. Through their partnerships they are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward,” said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2021 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector.”
The MSP 501 winners will be recognized at the MSP 501 Awards Gala at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo / MSP Summit, Nov. 1-4, in Las Vegas. The complete 2021 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website. More information about Focus Data Solutions can be found on the Focus Data Solutions’ website as well.
Background
The 2021 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from March 1-May 24, 2021. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
About Focus Data Solutions
An award-winning services provider, Focus Data Solutions matches your business goals with the technology and management to see it through. We are your partner for everything IT, with the passion and technological expertise to easily develop and deliver solutions that will drive your business forward. As a woman-owned business servicing client across industries, Focus Data Solutions provides IT Essentials, IT Security and IT Strategy services in Northern Virginia and D.C. Metro area. More than simple a-la-carte solutions, Focus Data Solutions partners with you to provide comprehensive strategies that are formulated for optimal IT management and maintenance.
About Channel Futures
Channel Futures is a media and events platform serving companies in the IT channel industry with insights, industry analysis, peer engagement, business information and in-person events. Our properties include Channel Futures MSP 501, recognizing the most influential and fastest-growing providers of managed services in the technology industry, Channel Futures DEI 101, honoring and celebrating those who have often been under-represented in tech channels; Channel Partners Events, delivering unparalleled in-person events, including Channel Partners Conference & Expo, to name a few. More information is available at channelfutures.com.
