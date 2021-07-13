Karen Canestrare Joins Quadrant Biosciences as New Controller and VP of Finance

Canestrare will be responsible for Quadrant's financial and accounting activities, including long-term business planning, forecasting and audit functions.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quadrant Biosciences Inc., a developer of novel molecular diagnostic tools, announced that Karen Canestrare has joined the company as Controller and Vice President of Finance. Canestrare will be responsible for the company's financial and accounting activities, including long-term business planning, forecasting and audit functions. Quadrant has developed Clarifi ASD®, a novel molecular saliva test for autism spectrum disorder, and the Clarifi COVID-19™ saliva test, co-developed with SUNY Upstate Medical University, which received emergency use authorization by the FDA in September 2020. Research and development of molecular diagnostics tests for mild traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease are also underway.

Karen Canestrare brings 30 years of leadership experience in corporate and operations level finance and accounting in public and privately held organizations, as well as start-ups, to the team. Prior to joining Quadrant Biosciences, Canestrare served as the Director of Accounting and Treasury at JMA Wireless.

"I am truly excited to be joining a forward-thinking company and to be working with such an amazing and talented group of individuals here at Quadrant Biosciences, where they are dedicated to providing early detection of neurological disorders such as Autism and Parkinson disease using cutting edge molecular diagnostic testing to aid in improving people’s lives,” said Canestrare. "I look forward to being part of this team and to assist with driving growth and serving our community."

In addition to her experience in Financial Services and Telecommunications, Canestrare actively participates in various mentorship programs for Women in Technology and has earned a certification for Leadership for Success from Dale Carnegie. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting and her Masters in Business from the Madden School of Business at Le Moyne College.

"We are thrilled to have Karen join our Finance and Accounting Team at Quadrant as our Controller and VP of Finance,” said Richard Bongo, CFO of Quadrant Biosciences. "Her experience and leadership will be a great addition in helping Quadrant build our team to handle the incredible growth we have been experiencing.”