VARStreet Inc. announces its next-generation product strategy and company vision for the VAR industry
VARStreet has revealed its upcoming plan including product enhancements and new approaches to reinforce its cloud-based application for value-added resellers.
The epicenter of the new roadmap is our customer – we are now focused to give a phenomenal experience to VARs who would be able to serve their end clients more professionally, adequately, and swiftly.”BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VARStreet's product roadmap is primarily focused on meeting the increased demands of digitalization in the VAR industry. More and more resellers are moving towards a digital-first approach for their businesses which would allow them to increase their reach and get more customers across the United States and Canada.
The product roadmap targets a major system migration to the new-age technologies which would enhance the user experience and give more power to the resellers. With the new plan, the business management software will strengthen its marketing and reporting capabilities by introducing stronger data analytics using Google Analytics and other similar tools. The roadmap also focuses on enhancing the platform security and performance and has made a significant investment in the implementation of WAF earlier this year.
VARStreet’s product team is working on tighter vendor integrations to provide more value to VARs of specific vendors like HP, CISCO, etc. It also plans to launch services selling, maintenance, and renewal management on the platform opening doors for more business opportunities for the existing clientele and the newer prospects.
“The epicenter of the new roadmap is our customer – we are now focused to give a phenomenal experience to VARs who would be able to serve their end clients more professionally, adequately, and swiftly,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director VARStreet Inc. He added “We want to add more value for the IT and Office Supplies VARs by horizontally expanding the platform offerings while continuing our endeavors towards vertical depth in the existing platform"
VARStreet also recently announced the launch of their new product, WorksLeader which would target other B2B resellers from other verticals by allowing them to manage their business operations.
VARStreet’s new product vision and mission would help them to escalate the richness of their existing offerings including sales quotation software, B2B online store builder, product information management for 7Mn+ IT and office supplies products, CRM, and more.
About VARStreet
VARStreet Inc is a premier provider of a hosted B2B, B2G, and B2C advanced sales quoting and eCommerce solution for IT and office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers. VARStreet can also be leveraged by IT manufacturers, distributors, and other channel partners. Fuelled by more than $20 million capital investment, VARStreet is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has a subsidiary in Pune, India. VARStreet XC has been available in the market since 1999 and has undergone continual upgrades to adapt to the changing needs of the market and its customers.
