Hulu, Onyx Collective and Searchlight Pictures Present A Questlove Jawn Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul

In Theaters And On Hulu Now

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his acclaimed debut as a filmmaker, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson presents a powerful and transporting documentary—part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion. Over the course of six weeks in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of Woodstock, The Harlem Cultural Festival was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely

forgotten–until now.

SUMMER OF SOUL shines a light on the importance of history to our spiritual well-being and stands as a testament to the healing power of music during times of unrest, both past and present. The feature includes never-before-seen concert performances by Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more. “Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised),” is the first official project under the recently announced Onyx Collective content brand. The winner of both the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at Sundance Film Festival will be released theatrically by Searchlight Pictures and will begin streaming on Hulu in the U.S. on July 2, 2021. The film is

also streaming internationally through the Star offering on Disney+ on a date to be confirmed.

Directed by: Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Produced by: Joseph Patel, p.g.a, Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a, David Dinerstein, p.g.a

