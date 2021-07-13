New Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital Names Chief Executive Officer

Toni Goodin, CEO Shreveport Rehab Hospital

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for the new Shreveport inpatient rehab hospital selected Toni Goodin as the hospital's CEO.

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nobis Rehabilitation Partners, the management company for Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital, an inpatient rehabilitation hospital, has selected Toni Goodin to serve as the new hospital's CEO.

Toni is a Louisiana native and brings over 25 years in healthcare expertise across finance, operations, and human resources with executive roles as a Chief Financial Officer and Chief Executive Officer. These roles span across both acute and specialty adult and pediatric hospitals. Early on in her career, Toni focused on an accounting path and was exposed to banking and other non-healthcare companies. "We are ecstatic that we have found a local CEO to lead our hospital. The additional fact that Toni has dedicated her life to serving the Shreveport community is a win for the patients who will be cared for at our new hospital," said Anis Sabeti, Nobis Rehab Partners COO.

Initially, in her role as the Chief Executive Officer of the newly opening rehabilitation hospital, Toni will hire the clinical leadership team, collaborate with local physicians, and meet with hospital leaders and people throughout the community to further understand the rehab services most in need. She will guide the hospital team through the new hospital's opening with support from the hospital team and also from Nobis Rehab Partners. Her primary focus is operating a highly performing hospital that delivers exceptional inpatient rehab care. "I'm thrilled to open this new rehab hospital and partner with the local health systems to provide the best quality inpatient rehabilitation services to people in the Shreveport-Bossier and surrounding communities," Goodin said.

Toni holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting, a Master of Science Degree in Health Administration, a Master of Science Degree in Human Services Administration, all from Louisiana State University. She has served in various roles, including Chairperson and Board member on several professional, athletic, and charitable organizations such as American Heart Association, River Bend Rotary, Independence Bowl, and the National Football Foundation.

About Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital

Shreveport Rehabilitation Hospital is a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital opening this year in the newly developed Alexandrine Place area at 1451 Fern Circle, Shreveport, LA. The location is behind Fairfield Market & Café. The 40-bed rehab hospital will increase employment opportunities with approximately 125 positions. This motivated team will provide comprehensive rehab for people who have suffered a debilitating disease or illness, such as a stroke, brain injury, major multi-trauma, and other complex neurological and orthopedic diseases or injuries, and return them to an optimal fulfilling life. Visit Shreveport Rehab, find them on LinkedIn, and like them on Facebook.

About Nobis Rehabilitation Partners

Nobis Rehabilitation Partners brings together hospitals, developers, and investment partners to develop, operate, and manage inpatient rehabilitation facilities. The patients at Nobis-managed hospitals will receive the best care from the finest caregivers in the most uniquely designed and efficient hospital. For more information, visit nobisrehabpartners.com, find us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

