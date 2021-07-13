Svitch Bike Introduces the latest version of E-bikes at Unbeatable Prices
Svitch Bikes has recently launched a full-fledged 750W E-bike variant: Svitch UXEPALM SPRING, FLORDIA, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Indian Electric Bike Manufacturing Brand Svitch Bikes launched their first-ever Crowdfunding Campaign on Indiegogo on 22nd June 2021. The brand set the goal to raise $20,000 for the 30 days’ timeline to bring their Indian e-bikes available for the world. Svitch Campaign exceeded all expectations and raised $20,000 in the first 24 hours of the Campaign Launch.
The campaign is about to end in the next 10 days and to make everybody taste Svitch’s Electric rush, the brand has recently launched a full-fledged 750W E-bike variant: Svitch UXE. The Svitch UXE is capable of folding right down the middle, effectively cutting down the e-bike’s overall size to just about half, plus the bike equips 750W Svitch Indigenous Motor that enhances the riding speed and capabilities of the rider. This makes it infinitely easier for any person to ride public transport with the bike in hand or to stow it in the back of the car if one wants to bring it along on trips.
It doesn’t skimp on quality or durability either, as this e-bike is made out of aircraft-grade aluminum 6061 along with some oversized 20x4 '' tires that are well-suited for all kinds of terrain. It is smart too, with a coloured LCD screen located along the handlebar that constantly feeds you information about your bike’s battery levels, distance travelled, current speed, and a lot more. Svitch UXE got introduced by the Brand that is specially tailored for the International Market.
As per the internal sources, Svitch Bikes recently signed an exclusive partnership with big giant overseas distributors. One in Athens, Greece & one in Florida, USA. With these 2 giant distributors under Svitch’s Umbrella, the brand now would be able to ship their products to the world at minimum cost & more efficiency. The company revises their product prices & offers an unbeatable price range for the customers. Svitch UXE prices are as low as $1075, whereas the alternatives to Svitch Bikes are concerned then the 750W E-bikes starts from $1500 at least. In comparison to other e-bikes in the market, Svitch e-bikes come with bigger & 3C fast-charging battery packs that allow for better range & battery grip. Do not think too much, Svitch UXE is the smartest option for an e-bike with these many amazing features & price ranges. Book your Svitch Bike right now through Indiegogo & click here.
Features of Svitch UXE!
Foldable e-bike Design
One of the Svitch Bikes highlighting features is its foldable design, allowing you to carry it with you on bus or train rides - something you would have a hard time doing with a normal bicycle or e-bike. This also makes it way easier to store it in the trunk of your car for when you’re planning an out-of-town trip.
Swappable/Easy-to-charge Battery
Afraid of running out of juice halfway through your bike ride? This e-bike boasts a swappable battery mechanism that simply allows you to slip in a new battery whenever your tank’s running on empty. Just carry a spare in your backpack if you are thinking of going on a long ride.
Charging the battery is just as easy. You can either pull out the battery and top it up using the included fast charger, or you can hook up a charging cable to the side of the bike’s frame and charge it as is.
One-click Foldable Pedals
The Svitch Bike’s pedals effortlessly fold upwards, saving you a bit more space for when you want to stuff it in the back of your car.
Premium e-bike Frame
This e-bike is crafted out of Al 6061 aircraft-grade aluminium, giving it a lightweight frame that still manages to be remarkably sturdy.
Quality Disc Brakes
The creators of the Svitch Bike did their due diligence when it comes to safety by fitting it with large 160mm disc brakes, giving you better control over your rides.
Shimano Gear Shifters
Ride at your own pace with the bike’s 8-speed Shimano Gears, giving you complete control over power and tempo.
Colourful LCD Display
Sitting on your handlebar is a nifty little coloured LCD screen that shows tons of information briefly, including battery life, distance moved, level of pedal assist, movement speed, and more.
Advanced Air Suspension and Multi-Terrain Tires
You’ve got a Dual Mozo Air lockable suspension system combined with a pair of big fat 20 x 4-inch tires to give you a smooth ride on all kinds of terrain.
Ride for as long as you wish with the Svitch Bike multipurpose foldable UXE e-bike. Furthermore, with its 750W Motor Power, the Bike is ready for pretty much any kind of terrain, from city commutes to adventure rides. This rugged e-bike is also completely foldable for easy storage and portability. So, it makes e-biking easy, safe, and fun. Book your Svitch UXE today!
