SVITCH BIKES FINALLY REVEALS IT'S GLOBAL EXPANSION DATE
The Brand Svitch is all set to launch its first-ever crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo on June 22nd, 2021.MIAMI , FLORIDA , USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Svitch Bike’s most awaited global launch is here. This Indian Electric Bike Manufacturing Brand is all set to launch its first-ever crowdfunding campaign via Indiegogo on (Tuesday) June 22nd, 2021. Svitch Bikes are the world’s most breath-taking foldable Electric Bike. The brand has already achieved 150+ of Pre-booking orders as early adopters from every corner of the world are eagerly waiting to witness Svitch’s E-bike series. To make the global launch more interesting, the brand is launching a Limited-Edition electric bike “Svitch SXE”, that is specially tailored for the international market. The brand has a history of dominating the market with their new releases & the same scenario is expected this time with Svitch Bike’s Global Launch.
Ride the luxury with Svitch E-Bike Series. Svitch Bike comes in 4 different models: MXE, XE, XE+ & SXE, with some variations in each model that gives out the individual utility of their own. With Svitch Bikes, one can cruise the streets with ease and style while enjoying the breeze along the way. When it comes to the features for Svitch bikes then the brand surprises the riders with their unique offerings and utility of the product.
Each model contains some similar attributes while giving you the option to choose a bike that is in line with your needs. Each Svitch Bike model is suitable for everyday use, such as commuting to work or venturing through the city. The Bike has been designed with many daily use features like Throttle Drive System, 5 Modes of Pedal Assist, Regenerative Braking System & Front Lockable Suspension to make it a long-lasting and preferable ride for daily-use purposes. In addition, it features a 250-500Watt Powerful Motor, 14.5 Ah battery, up to 8 gearsets from SHIMANO to always keep you on the move. Svitch Bikes are compatible with off-roading & thrilling adventures as it boasts an Aluminum 6061 frame with a dual suspension system, along with mechanical disc brakes and 20x4 Inch Big fat tires for a sturdy & safer ride. Svitch bikes are multi-purpose & multi-terrain riding bikes. The product gets more convenient with its flexibility when travelling long distances. Svitch Bike’s Unique Foldable Feature eliminates all the travelling limitations. One can simply fold the bike, put it in the car’s trunk, and carry it away on any road trip more freely and relaxed. Overall, Svitch bikes are durable and come with high-quality components that are an excellent alternative to driving or walking.
To make everyone taste its adventurous adrenaline rush, the company offers FLAT 50% OFF to all the Indiegogo Backers on every Svitch Bike Model. In addition, the company offers an extra incentive to all the VIP MEMBERS who reserves their Svitch Bikes during the PRE-LAUNCH campaign period. Every VIP member is entitled to receive a customized box of Svitch goodies worth $100, and goodies involve Svitch Official Merchandise & Svitch Bike Accessories to enhance the bike and riders-look in one go.
Come on board to support the brand to reach their campaign goal and help them raise the money to supply their electric bike to every household. It is time that you become a VIP MEMBER by signing up to their Indiegogo Pre-Launch Page and at the same time get a chance to lay your hands on the Best Electric Bike with highly lucrative deals. Now it is the day that you taste the electric thrill by riding the best. Let us get svitched together with Svitch.
