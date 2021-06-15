Svitch Bike plans to invest $5 million for smooth operations of GLOBAL EXPANSION
The Buzz of Svitch’s Global Launch is getting viral among the major countries of the world, including the USA, Canada & the cycling countries of EuropeAHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India’s E-bike Market Leading Brand: Svitch Bike, invests a ballpark figure of $5 Million into its facility development across the globe. During Global Expansion, Svitch Bike thrives with another breaking news for their admirers & stakeholders. Recently, the brand secured the “Series C funding of 5 million dollars” from the Venture Capitalist firms MADART CAPITAL & Plus13 against their plan to supply Svitch Bikes to the whole world. Funds that have been raised are expected to be utilized to strengthen the company’s global presence and production capacity. The Investors, Mr Raj & Radhika Patel and Mr Suvas & Anju Barot say confidently that the investment made in Svitch Bike is a small pebble in the ocean as the business is expected to touch many global milestones and contribute huge to the EV Industry of the world.
Svitch is the world's most breath-taking foldable electric bike that provides with multipurpose riding options. This motor operated bike comes with sleek and easy mobility design to provide a safer & faster commute. Svitch Bikes targets to outstretch their Global presence with the use of “Indiegogo Crowdfunding Platform”, where the brand anticipates reaching out to broad masses across the world, who seeks innovative & creative products. Svitch’s Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign is expected to get launched in the mid-week of June 2021. Until the launch, the company is in the Pre-Launch phase where they are building up a community of potential backers of the project & already started achieving milestones in that sector. In the Pre-Launch Phase, the brand stands out with 100+ Confirmed Sales & 1000+ Pre-booking registrations. That is commendable! The Buzz of Svitch’s Global Launch is getting viral among the major countries of the world, including the United States, Canada & the cycling countries of Europe. The brand is providing VIP MEMBER benefits to all those people who are signing up before the actual launch day. All the VIP MEMBERs are entitled to receive many additional benefits like $100 worth box of Svitch goodies, 50% off on every model, Self Choose Delivery Slots and much more. To become VIP MEMBER, then do sign up right away. Become Svitch's VIP MEMBER NOW.
As a 3-year-old start-up, the brand has already achieved many milestones in these years of journey and today Svitch Bikes are the bestselling premium e-bikes for the Indian Market. As an enterprise, the brand accounts for 1 production unit, 3 corporate offices and 130+ Dealers Shops & Showrooms across India. Plus, the brand incorporates 3 overseas warehouses for easy worldwide distribution. With all the foundation established, the company is all set to take the world with their Electric Storm.
The company plans to invest their 3rd series of funding to fulfil many future projects and asset expansions. This global expansion would involve facility renovations, warehouse setups across various countries, hundreds of new job openings and Svitch Bikes are accommodating 2 new production line for their future endeavours. Until now the brand was known for its Battery operated Electric Cycles, but the brand had whole another vision to that. Svitch Bike has designed the working prototype of a Electric Motorcycle aka Superbike.
This superbike will be known as S2K, stands for (Svitch to Kilowatt), is expected to be one of the fastest electric motorcycles in the world. Svitch S2K as a product has been exclusively designed for the Premium Market, whereas Svitch Bikes have already started designing a new prototype for the next superbike, which is expected to be for Mass-Audience. The brand is working day and night to make people experience their electric ride, whether with cycles or motorcycles. The funds that have been raised by the brand are majorly expected to be used for R&D and the Production of Superbikes & E-bikes for easy worldwide distribution.
The planning and achievement of the brand seem very thoughtful, and the odds of it achieving the global expansion goal are high. Svitch Bikes are launching their first-ever crowdfunding campaign in the mid-week of June 2021. Let us come forward and support the brand to achieve GLOBAL EXPANSION GOAL by backing their project through Indiegogo Crowdfunding Platform. Here is the link that will help you to get navigated to their VIP Member Registration Page. Help and support them to bring their Project to life.
