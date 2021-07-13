Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) Adds a Pain Management and Cannabis Specialist to the Business Development Team

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Stevie Campbell, Business Development Executive.

Stevie brings a wealth of both clinical and cannabis industry expertise. Her professional networks are extensive and support both the established toxicology and emerging cannabis testing markets.”
— Joe Coffey, ABS CCO

CARROLLTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Biomedical Solutions (ABS) announced today the addition of Stevie Campbell, Business Development Executive. This new hire reinforces ABS’ customer acquisition strategy in the Cannabis testing sector.

Ms. Campbell began her career working in surgery, emergency rooms, and for the past 14 years in pain management accumulating clinical and administrative experience. In 2020, she transitioned into laboratory cannabis testing where she held the title of Sales and Lab Manager. Stevie has spent significant time in the field and laboratories gaining vast knowledge from cannabis crop growing to processing extracts, edibles, topicals and patches. She cultivates and promotes the understanding of state regulatory testing, R&D testing, the sampling process, and compliance transportation for indoor/outdoor growers and processors.

Stevie also educates and guides growers and processors on various ways of remediation and how to pinpoint issues within their crops such as microbial, heavy metals and/or pesticides.

Stevie commented: “I am excited to be joining the ABS family and for the opportunity to work with such excellent mentors. ABS has molded a team of experts throughout the company that will continue to offer the most innovative testing in toxicology. I’m looking forward to contributing knowledge and expertise from both the clinical pain management perspective and the emerging industry of cannabis testing. Since cannabis is such an immensely growing industry, it must be taken seriously in order to keep consumers safe and business stakeholders within compliance. And, if any company will strive to do so… it will surely be ABS.”

Joe Coffey, ABS CCO, stated: “We are very excited to have Stevie join our growing Commercial team. Stevie brings a wealth of both clinical and cannabis industry expertise. Her professional networks are extensive and support both the established toxicology and emerging cannabis testing markets.”

