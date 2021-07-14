LaBelle Jewelers Relaunches Its Redesigned Website

An industry leader in jewelry has unveiled a new look of its website.

ORLAND PARK, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with LaBelle Jewelers today announced that it has relaunched its redesigned website.

"We are very excited about this," said Rulla Akkawi and Lana Sweis, spokespersons for LaBelle Jewelers. "Our newly redesigned website uses the latest technology and empowers website visitors with smooth navigation for the best user experience available today."

The sleek, newly redesigned website features a responsive design. A responsive design means that the website automatically adjusts based on the device the website visitor is using. Whether the website visitor is using a desktop, laptop, tablet, cell phone, or a watch, the website will adjust perfectly to fit the users' screen.

The company's website also features tabs for Bridal Jewelry, Custom Jewelry, Shop, Repair, an About section, and ways to connect with the company on social media.

LaBelle Jewelers offers pieces at every price point for its clients, whether they are looking for a fashionable piece under $100 or a GIA diamond/gemstone for over $100,000. The company has a five-star rating on Google, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is a member of the Independent Jewelers Organization.

The Independent Jewelers Organization is an elite group of trusted, hand-selected jewelers. With just 1,000 members worldwide, Master IJO Jewelers adhere to the highest ethical code-of-conduct offering the honesty, trust, integrity, and "Brilliance You Deserve "® no other jeweler can provide.

"We also have jewelry to help you celebrate your every occasion such as; a birthday, an anniversary, communion, bridal gifts, and the list goes on," Akkawi and Sweis stressed, before adding, "We constantly keep our showroom flowing with the latest designs in the jewelry industry."

For more information, please visit https://www.labellejeweler.com/about and https://www.labellejeweler.com/blog.

###

About LaBelle Jewelers

LaBelle Jewelers opened its doors in 2013 at our Orland Park location. We are a small family-owned and operated Jewelry Store. We're well known for our customer care and services.

Contact Details:

14267 Wolf Road

Orland Park, IL 60467

United States