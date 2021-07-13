NewOrigin Gold to Commence Drilling at its North Abitibi Gold Property
NewOrigin Gold (TSXV:NEWO)AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NEWO) (“NewOrigin” or the “Company”) announces that it will be commencing a diamond drill program on its North Abitibi Property in northeastern Ontario and provides an update on its Sky Lake Gold Project in northwestern Ontario.
North Abitibi Gold Project
NewOrigin is commencing an up to 3,000 metre (m) diamond drill program to test extensive zones of gold mineralization at its North Abitibi Property. The current program will be comprised of holes to further evaluate changes at depth within zones of known mineralization and to conduct initial drill tests of near-surface exploration targets, identified by induced polarization (IP) surveys and past till sampling. The Company has contracted Edcor Drilling Services to complete the drilling. The drill rig is to be mobilized to site in the coming weeks.
North Abitibi is a 10-kilometre (km) long property, covering over 4,200 hectares (ha) bisected by the Casa Berardi Fault. The Property is 120 km northeast of the town of Cochrane, Ontario approximately 40 km west of Hecla’s Casa Berardi Mine and 50 km south of Kirkland Lake Gold’s Detour Lake Gold Mine. The Property and mineralized zones are directly accessed by highway and gravel road. The property is fully permitted for drilling.
“We are excited to begin drilling on our North Abitibi gold project on the Casa Berardi trend in northeastern, Ontario.” Commented Mark Santarossa, NewOrigin’s President. “North Abitibi is in proximity to operating gold mines and hosts significant historical near-surface high-grade gold drill intercepts. NewOrigin will test recently identified surface and deep IP targets below previous drilling with a view to discovering a significant gold resource.”
Sky Lake Gold Project
The Company continues to encounter delays in obtaining the required drill permits for Sky Lake. During January of this year, with ten days left to obtain the drill permit, the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (ENDM) put the application on temporary hold, citing COVID-19 as a significant issue in the nearby community. The temporary hold status remains in place. The Company continues to work with ENDM and is closely monitoring the situation in the region. The Company is hopeful that the permit situation will be resolved in the near future.
During this delay, the Company has been actively building its relationship with the Mishkeegogamang First Nations Community, the traditional land and rights holders of the area. The Company has held several meetings and consultations with respect to the Sky Lake exploration plan and looks forward to continuing an open and respectful dialogue with the Community as we forge a strong partnership.
“While disappointed with the prolonged permitting delays at Sky Lake, a meaningful dialogue has been established with our Indigenous partners, focused on building a long-term respectful relationship in the region.” Commented Mark Santarossa. “We appreciate the Mishkeegogamang’s willingness to engage with us and will continue to seek their support while we await our drill permit.”
About NewOrigin Gold Corp.
NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company focused on making a major gold discovery in the Canadian Shield to create value for our shareholders.
NewOrigin’s management and boards have extensive experience in discovery and development of gold deposits and is well positioned with promising, under-explored projects in productive mining camps. The Company applies sound geological science and new techniques and technologies to advance its projects, with the support of our new strategic backers, O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “NEWO”.
For more information please visit www.neworigingold.com or SEDAR www.sedar.com
Mark Santarossa
NewOrigin Gold Corp.
msantarossa@neworigingold.com
