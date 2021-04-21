Tri Origin Provides an Update on Sky Lake Project and New Board and Management Appointments
Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:TOE)AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (“Tri Origin” or the “Company”) announces an update on the ongoing exploration efforts at its Sky Lake Project in the Pickle Lake mining Camp in northwestern, Ontario. The Company also announces Board of Director and Management appointments.
The planned Q1 2021 drill program was postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks in the nearby community and other limitations imposed by COVID-19, which resulted in permitting delays. Drilling will commence immediately upon approval of the permit application and when conditions allow for our team to safely execute the plan, expected in mid to late calendar Q2.
Tri Origin has contracted EDS Drilling Services to complete an initial 3,000 metre (m) diamond drill program primarily targeting the historic Koval gold deposit at Sky Lake. The drilling program will be helicopter supported from Pickle Lake with a drill camp located on the property. Drill targeting at Koval has been planned using a compilation of all information from the Sky Lake property including extensive historic drilling at Koval. This first phase of drilling is designed to confirm the historical deposit as well as test nearby intersections of gold in iron formation reported in historic records and geophysical targets identified by the Company. Additional induced polarization (IP) surveys and new property-scale mapping and sampling campaigns are planned over the summer.
“We are excited by the prospect of getting the drill onto Koval, for our first test of this compelling gold target” commented Mark Santarossa, President of Tri Origin. “This initial drill phase will be used to confirm and refine our modelling of the identified mineralization. New IP information and mapping this summer combined with an already extensive geophysical and geochemical database for the property will provide for broader drill targeting as our work progresses. We look forward to further drilling for this target later in the year. In addition, we are excited to make the final steps in our corporate reconfiguration, bringing Tri Origin new strengths and retaining the valuable contributions of long-standing board members.”
Board of Director and Management Appointments
Mr. Andrew Thomson, CEO of Tri Origin, and Mr. Mark Santarossa, President of Tri Origin, have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Mr. Jerry Blackwell and Mr. Mark Petersen have stepped down from the Board but will remain as advisors to the Company. The Company thanks Messrs. Blackwell and Petersen for their valued contributions and look forward to their continued efforts.
The Company has also appointed Mrs. Diana Mark as Corporate Secretary of Tri Origin. Ms. Mark is the President of Greystone Corporate Services Inc, and has been providing corporate governance, regulatory services and the facilitation of financings for public companies for over 30 years.
About Sky Lake
The Sky Lake Project is a 27-kilometre (km) long property that covers approximately 12,800 hectares (ha) in the Red Lake – Uchi Sub-Province in northern Ontario, Canada. The property is located in the Pickle Lake Gold Mining District, approximately 30 km southwest of the town of Pickle Lake, where over 4 million ounces of gold have been produced historically.
The majority of exploration work at Sky Lake was completed almost 60 years ago at the Koval target by Pickle Crow & Hasaga GML, operators of nearby mines at Pickle Lake, defining a near-surface gold deposit from extensive shallow drilling over a 900 m strike length within an interpreted horizon of 1,600 m. Only a limited amount of work was conducted during the 1980s, all of which focused on Koval, providing an excellent opportunity for expansion. Past drilling (133 holes) has delineated sub-vertical mineralization, which is interpreted to extend in three parallel zones along regional stratigraphy. The historical deposit is well tested to 100 m depth along 600 m of strike and several holes have intercepted mineralization to 200 m below surface.
The Koval target is held under option by Tri Origin, whereby the Company may earn a 96% interest in the patented claim group. The remaining claims at Sky Lake are 100% owned by the company.
Technical Information
William McGuinty P. Geo. of OTD Exploration Services Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.
About Tri Origin
Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. is a gold exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: TOE). The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the discovery of new economic ore deposits leveraging its broad experience in well-known, past producing mining camps in Canada’s Greenstone Belts. Tri Origin’s current focus is exploring on its flagship Sky Lake Project in the past producing Pickle Lake Mining Camp and the North Abitibi project on the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt along the Casa Berardi Break in Ontario.
