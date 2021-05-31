NewOrigin Gold Launches New Website and Closes Kinebik Property Acquisition
NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSXV:NEWO)AURORA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NewOrigin Gold Corp. (TSX-V: NEWO) (“NewOrigin” or the “Company”). Shareholders and other stakeholders can now access updated information about NewOrigin Gold on the Company’s new website at www.neworigingold.com. As part of the rebranding strategy the new website consolidates information on our gold projects in a more streamlined and accessible way.
“Launching this new website marks another milestone in the rebranding and relaunching of the Company,” said Mark Santarossa, NewOrigin’s President. “We aim to be more aggressive in our marketing efforts across multiple channels, aiming to keep our shareholders up-to-date on our progress at our various projects across Ontario and Quebec.”
In addition, NewOrigin has launched its social media presence, and is now actively updating its LinkedIn and Twitter feeds. Please follow us on Twitter @NewOriginGold or on LinkedIn.
Kinebik Property
NewOrigin Gold also announces the closing of the Kinebik Property acquisition from O3 Mining Inc., as announced on April 14, 2021, and following receipt of final regulatory approval from the TSX Venture Exchange.
Under the terms of the agreement, O3 Mining receives 2,700,000 common shares of NewOrigin Gold. As part of the transaction NewOrigin Gold assumed a 1% Net Smelter Return (“NSR”) payable to Chalice Gold Mines (Ontario). NewOrigin Gold may buy back 0.5% of the NSR for CAD $200,000.
About NewOrigin Gold Corp.
NewOrigin Gold Corp. (formerly Tri Origin Exploration Ltd.) is a well-funded, Canadian gold exploration company that is focused on making the next major gold discovery in the Canadian Shield to create meaningful wealth for our shareholders.
Our strategy is to employ the Company’s extensive experience in discovery and development of gold deposits to position our projects in the most promising, under-explored segments of productive mining camps. The Company will apply sound geological science, new techniques and technologies to advance our projects sustainably and aggressively, with the support of our new strategic backers, O3 Mining Inc. and Osisko Mining Inc. NewOrigin Gold is publicly listed and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “NEWO”.
