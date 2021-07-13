Purvi Desai, Michael Blair and Marcus Slater Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis
Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the “beauty-tech” industry?
Michael:
Accessibility. Especially the option for virtual try-on, this can help consumers to feel confident about their decision in products and services because they are able to see exactly what different looks will look like on them individually. There is also so much convenience with being able to do things from your phone, interacting where you want, how you want, when you want, and on your preferred platform.
Transparency. The ability to look comparatively at beauty services and products and access consumer reviews on-demand is game changing. More and more people rely on the reviews of others and their experience with a company. This also naturally encourages businesses to operate honestly because of the potential of one wrong move going viral on social media. Social media can provide excellent social proof around the quality of products and services that a company provides, but it can also expose companies who aren’t living up to the standards that consumers expect of them.
Ability to scale. Tech allows brands big and small to scale much more easily. Not only does the social side provide an opportunity to reach a broader audience, but it also provides the opportunity to automate and create efficiencies within the business and the chance to build high performing remote teams. Unfortunately over the years we have seen that those who didn’t adapt as willingly to technology fall behind. Those who adapted have grown to a place beyond anywhere they could’ve scaled before, helping even local businesses like our own reach audiences on a national and even international level.
Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?
Michael:
On-demand accessibility taking away from the experience or disconnecting too much from other people. What used to feel like a getaway in a day spa has now become a very in-and-out experience for most. For many this is a convenience and allows them to get back to their lives, but the relaxing atmosphere has definitely undergone a major change. I think it’s important that we make sure that the customer experience within the studio is still highly personalized so that they don’t lose touch with that lux experience that was once the expectation when getting these types of services.
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
In my opinion, being disruptive is good and bad, it depends on the situation you are in. Speaking about today’s parlance, we have witnessed many concepts like Etsy, Uber, Airbnb, Twitter, and many more, which has truly disrupted the way people think.
When it comes to the positive aspects, the wellness industry has changed the way people think. Consumers are much more aware of how they want to lead their lifestyle, what products to use, and are much more knowledgeable about the market.
We also live in the time where we see many more success stories, whether it’s a social media sensation or YouTube vlogger with millions of followers. While it can be an inspirational story for many, for others it could feel disheartening.
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
(1) “Be ready to pivot”. Every entrepreneur wakes up with an idea and a strong belief that that’s the one. The challenges and obstacles begin when you start working on that idea. It’s very important to know how and when to pivot during the process. During our journey, we felt very strongly about many of our initial branding and products. The best approach we took was to give a timeline for each concept, measure the progress, and make a decision to pivot or scrap.
(2) “Don’t expect good results overnight”. It is very stressful and frustrating when you don’t have enough funding, the right resources, and much needed mentorship. But it’s important to remember Rome wasn’t built in a day and good results take time. We fall down and get back up again!
