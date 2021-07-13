Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Ameca Cooley Endeavors Into the Role of a Generational Wealth Coach

Image of Ameca Cooley. Photo by Sundjata Imhepi

CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ameca is an African American Generational Wealth Coach from South Holland, IL who specializes in generating and leveraging multiple streams of income. Ameca manages a finance firm, trades Forex and manages a luxurious experience travel agency. Along with many services, Ameca owns a ton of land; adding to her wealth. She has built an empire from generational wealth and wants to show people how to do the same.

Her drive comes from her grandfather's influence, who also owned land and instilled the importance of financial literacy and wealth in his children and grandchildren. Ameca resonated on these teachings long enough to push her to start her own company. Now with a plethora of knowledge, insight and experience, Ameca believes it's time to reach back and open the doors for others to succeed financially.

Traveling is among Ameca's many pleasures in life and she does it comfortably. Ameca not only travels in style, she earns an income from her efforts with the business model she is under. Seeing the world has never been made easier or accessible and Ameca is living proof that you can enjoy the luxuries of life without breaking the bank. Staying at a luxury villa in LA for the weekend? Want to book your family that dream Disney vacation? Ameca's travel agency allows the convenience of booking transportation, room & board and activities for the whole family. Remember, leverage! Under the business model you can travel at a discount and you can earn an income by having your family and friends book through your company provided website!

With the world at her finger tips, Ameca is able to show the value of being financially literate, the ability to enjoy luxurious experiences at a budget and earn an income at the same time.

Find out more about Ameca at https://www.amecacooley.com
https://amecacooley.inteletravel.com/booktravel


