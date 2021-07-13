Ranosys announces Microsoft Business Central integration with Falcon - an Adobe Commerce accelerator
Ranosys has integrated Microsoft Business Central in its flagship Adobe Commerce Accelerator Solution - Falcon.
By integrating Microsoft Business central in Falcon, we are furthering our motive of strengthening our clients’ business proposition and helping them stay ahead of the competition”SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With an aim to enhance its offerings, Ranosys has integrated Microsoft Business Central in its flagship Adobe Commerce Accelerator Solution - Falcon.
— Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys
Built with the power of Adobe Commerce and the expertise of eCommerce consultants, Falcon consists of ready-to-go enterprise-grade features, powerful integrations and industry-specific UX templates to help merchants kickstart their digital commerce journey in a quick, efficient and cost-effective manner.
The decision to integrate Microsoft Business Central was taken to further assist online merchants in establishing a robust digital commerce business integrated with ERP to unify their business process, help them achieve business continuity and deliver faster, better results.
Be it increasing financial visibility, boosting sales, improving supply chain management or delivering projects on time, Microsoft Business Central helps businesses streamline and optimize overall operations.
A part of Dynamic 365 suite, Microsoft Business Central facilitates quick migration to Cloud and helps businesses achieve high operational speed and improved performance. It is a comprehensive Cloud solution that connects people, processes, and analytics so that every aspect of an organization remains in sync, knowledge transfer is consistent and the business has a single source of truth.
As a part of Falcon, Microsoft Business Central is all set to simplify business management and support growth strategies of online merchants.
“Falcon was conceptualized to reduce the time-to-market of eCommerce solutions and help businesses launch their online presence with powerful features effectively,” says Rameshwar Vyas, CEO of Ranosys. “By integrating Microsoft Business central in Falcon, we are furthering our motive of strengthening our clients’ business proposition and helping them stay ahead of the competition”, he continued.
Since the time it was introduced, Falcon has given wings to multiple digital commerce dreams by assisting merchants kick start their online business in the shortest possible period with best-in-class features. With the integration of Business Central, it will now enrich their solution with Microsoft capabilities along with the timeless reliability of Adobe Commerce and Ranosys’ expertise.
About Ranosys
Ranosys is a global digital consulting company founded in 2008 in Singapore with offices in the USA, UK, Middle East, and APAC regions. It leverages the power of platform partnerships, experience design, and cutting-edge software technologies to drive digital transformation, eCommerce, and product engineering initiatives. Ranosys addresses the various milestones in a company’s digital transformation roadmap, identifying, designing, developing, deploying, and measuring their digital skills. Their experienced and expert workforce renders solutions that secure their client’s lead in the digital community.
For more information, visit https://www.ranosys.com/
Or, fill the form and shoot us an email at sales@ranosys.com
About Adobe Commerce
Adobe Commerce, formerly known as Magento, is a leading provider of cloud commerce innovation to merchants and brands across B2C and B2B industries and was recently named a leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. In addition to its flagship digital commerce platform, Magento Commerce boasts a strong portfolio of cloud-based omnichannel solutions that empower merchants to successfully integrate digital and physical shopping experiences.
About Microsoft Business Central
Microsoft Business Central is a comprehensive business management suite that ensures business continuity with a cloud solution that connects sales, service, finance, and operations teams to help them adapt faster and deliver results. As a part of Microsoft Dynamic 365, it empowers organizations to deliver operational excellence and serve their customers.
Falcon, an Adobe Commerce accelerator, is now powered with Microsoft Business Central.
Kali Charan Rajput
Ranosys
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn