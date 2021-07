New Mexico Popular Painter/Publisher Urges Families To Reconnect With Local Museums And Support Cultural Forums

Popular Painter/Publisher Lori Faye Bock At Home With Genteel Teddyroo, A Jacob Ram When? .... An Abiquiú 6 Pack by Popular Painter/Publisher Lori Faye Bock Featured at the Museum Store Association Summer Atlanta Market - July 13 to 19 Taking A Breather .... An Abiquiú 6 Pack by Popular Painter/Publisher Lori Faye Bock Featured at the Museum Store Association Summer Atlanta Market - July 13 to 19

Museums are an integral part of every community which help us all discover the past and peer into the future.” — Lori Faye Bock

ABIQUIU, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the pandemic seemingly under control in America, long time Abiquiu , New Mexico popular painter/publisher Lori Faye Bock urges families once again to venture safely out and rediscover cultural institutions such as local museums to reconnect with the past and peer into the future.As a little girl growing up in Michigan, frequent visits to museums and other cultural institutions, life both at home and abroad, has contributed to a happy, informative and well-rounded life.She invites everyone to discover the past and explore the future by visiting museums.