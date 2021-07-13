New Mexico Popular Painter/Publisher Urges Families To Reconnect With Local Museums And Support Cultural Forums
When? .... An Abiquiú 6 Pack by Popular Painter/Publisher Lori Faye Bock Featured at the Museum Store Association Summer Atlanta Market - July 13 to 19
Museums are an integral part of every community which help us all discover the past and peer into the future.”ABIQUIU, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the pandemic seemingly under control in America, long time Abiquiu, New Mexico popular painter/publisher Lori Faye Bock urges families once again to venture safely out and rediscover cultural institutions such as local museums to reconnect with the past and peer into the future.
— Lori Faye Bock
As a little girl growing up in Michigan, frequent visits to museums and other cultural institutions, life both at home and abroad, has contributed to a happy, informative and well-rounded life.
She invites everyone to discover the past and explore the future by visiting museums.
