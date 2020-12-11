Southwest Boutique Card Publisher Offers 'Silent Light' Christmas Greeting To Honor Requests From Horse Community
Silent Light ---- It's a beautiful evening .... just you and your endearing friend, twinkling stars and the warm glow of a full moon.
Popular Abiquiú, New Mexico artist Lori Faye Bock connects with people who love horses with this year's special Christmas greeting
Knowing animals and caring for them is one of life's joys. My reward comes when the happiness I feel in portraying my animals is communicated to those who see my creations now on Christmas cards.”ABIQUIú, NEW MEXICO, USA, December 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Detroit transplant via Santa Monica and Santa Fe, Lori Faye Bock has been residing in the tiny hamlet of Los Silvestres, just north of Abiquiú in northern New Mexico. There along the Chama River, she has found endless inspiration for three decades on the farm where she lives with her husband and has worked alongside a bevy of sheep, cats, dogs and a multitude of wildlife.
— Lori Faye Bock
A nationally acclaimed artist, over the decades she has partnered with organizations such as PetSmart Charities, the ASPCA, American Humane Association and scores of humane societies, animal shelters and rescue groups by providing images and a variety of donations to promote educational campaigns for humane and kind treatment of all animals. In addition, she has been commissioned to create paintings for numerous childrens' hospitals, clinics and governmental agencies.
In 2000, Lori Faye Bock published her first four cards. Today the card line has grown to 71 designs including Christmas cards. The 5" x 7" blank note cards are proudly printed in Albuquerque on environmentally-sensible recycled card stock using soy-based inks. The individual assortment of cards are wrapped in sealed poly protective sleeves to prevent spoilage and are UPC barcoded.
The boutique line of cards is also available in 12 card portfolios and Abiquiú 6 packs.
In response to households experiencing difficulties with challenging times during this holiday season, Lori Faye Bock is offering a storewide sale of 33% OFF all items until midnight, Monday, December 14th. Free shipping on all orders over $40.00.
Richard Bock
Lori Faye Bock
+1 505-336-5656
abiquiu@newmexico.com