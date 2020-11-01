Southwest Publisher Offers Flash Sale To Celebrate Centennial & Inspire Women To Vote
In 1918, James Montgomery Flagg created this illustration to inspire households to plant victory gardens.
In 1918, Leonebel Jacobs created this illustration to motivate houeholds to preserve the fruits of their labor.
Popular New Mexico artist and boutique publisher Lori Faye Bock seeks to remind women of the importance of voting in Tuesday's election.
To honor the women who have fought for equality since America's founding .... we can do no less than participate in Tuesday's election and let our voices be heard loud and clear.”ABIQUIÚ, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, New Mexico artist Lori Faye Bock paintings have been generating a popular following amongst people with companions pets, farm animals and generally with people who just love animals as much as she does. Her collectors are passionate about her paintings because they know how much time and detail she incorporates into each work of art in promoting the humane and kind treatment of all animals.
— Lori Faye Bock
Residing on a farm with her husband in Los Silvestres, an agricultural community just above the tiny village of Abiquiú along the Chama River since 1990, Bock has interacted on a daily basis more with animals than humans over the years. It shows in her paintings.
Collectors of art themselves, the Bock's started collecting post World War I historic illustrations of famous artists of the day. Creations of three such artists had a similar prominent theme .... patriotism and the self-sufficiency in growing, preserving and not wasting food. The illustrations were created in 1918 as the war was winding down and the pandemic picking up. Each illustration wrapped a woman in the America flag. The Bock's thought this to be ironic since at that time, women in America did not have the right-to-vote in federal elections.
Further research revealed the 19th Amendment was passed in 1919, signed by President Woodrow Wilson and sent on to the 48 states to be ratified. In August 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify after a wavering House Rep. Harold Burn received a note from his mother strongly urging him to vote in support of ratification. He did, and the Tennessee House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment by a vote of 50 to 49. Signed by the state's governor, the ratification certificate was sent by mail to the U.S. Secretary of State who signed the Proclamation of the Women's Suffrage Amendment on August 26, 1920.
As a small businesswoman boutique publisher, Lori Faye Bock decided to strengthen the resolve of American women to participate in this year's election by reintroducing the promotional campaigns created a century ago which helped to advance the cause of women's suffrage.
"We must never take the right-to-vote for granted," Lori Faye Bock said.. She went on to say, "These historical illustrations and the accompanying story on the greeting cards and prints will be a reminder for all to collect and pass on to future generations of the importance for all women to participate in civic affairs and vote in elections because we really can and do make a difference."
The 12 card portfolios, Abiquú 6 Packs and limited edition prints are an ideal gift for women young and old during the Christmas holiday.
Lori Faye Bock greeting cards are printed in Albuquerque, New Mexico on environmentally-sensible recycled card stock using soy-based inks. The museum quality limited edition prints are printed in Santa Fe, New Mexico on archival Hahnemühle Fine Art paper and permanent pigment inks.
The LoriFayeBock.Press FLASH SALE of 30% OFF storewide is available until November 3rd, 2020 and ends midnight Pacific Time by entering WOMENVOTE in the coupon code at checkout.
